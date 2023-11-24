A complete list of all announced Latter-day Saint temples

After President Russell M. Nelson announced at the close of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference in October that 20 new temples would be built and ground was broken on the Modesto California Temple on Oct. 7, there are now 98 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that are announced and awaiting location or construction.

Since 2018, President Nelson has announced 153 new temples, and the amount of time between announcement and groundbreaking — an average of 1.62 years — has never been faster, reported the Deseret News.

How many new temples announced in 2023?

In 2023, 35 temples have been announced — 15 in April and 20 in October. The same number was announced over April and October conferences in 2022.

Temples are considered a house of God for members, and a lot of excitement usually follows when the temples are announced, like a video of members in Papua New Guinea in 2019.

There are 335 total temples of the Church of Jesus Christ — 97 announced, 52 under construction and 186 dedicated (including those under renovation).

This is a comprehensive list of the temples that have been announced, but have yet to start construction.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The latest update in December 2022 released the location of the temple’s 10.6-acre plot, next to an existing meetinghouse at 1801 E. Park St., Cedar Park, Texas.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The temple will be built at the northwest corner of the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Jewetta Avenue, and will span about 13 acres, along with a distribution center and meetinghouse, the church announced in mid-2023. No information has been released about the groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 2022 by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The latest update on Jan. 9 released the location of the temple in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Barcelona, per the church’s newsroom.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The temple is in the planning and design stages. The temple site location was announced in September 2023 and will be located at 16 Commerical Ave., Benin City, Nigeria, and will be a two-story structure built with an arrival center and patron housing on 2.17 acres.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The temple's current name was officially announced by the church in August 2022, but no rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released yet.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released for the country’s first temple, per the church.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date, or other information has been released for the country’s first temple.

Announced: April 7, 2019, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering or groundbreaking date has been released for the country’s first temple. The temple will be located at Kocsis Sandor ut and Borsikafu utca Harsánylejtő in Budapest.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, per the Church News. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The official rendering and location of the temple were announced in September 2021, per the Church News, but currently there is no date set for the groundbreaking.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Rendering and location — 3 Liesbeek Road, Observatory, in Cape Town — were released by the church for the 9,500-square-foot temple in December 2021. No groundbreaking date has been announced.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Two months after being announced, the location of the temple was released. The single-story, 30,000-square-foot temple will reside at 345 Providence Rd. S. in Weddington, North Carolina on a nearly 6-acre lot.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, per the Church News. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

An artist’s rendering of the Cleveland Ohio Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In December 2022, the location for the temple was announced to be on Brecksville Road and south of Logano Drive in Independence, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, per the Church News. An artist’s rendering of the temple was released in mid-2023.

An artist’s rendering of the Cody Wyoming Temple released by the church in March 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In March 2023, the church announced the location of the temple. The temple will be a single story of about 9,959 square feet and will be built on the northwest side of Skyline Dr. at Cody Canal, northwest of Olive Glenn Dr. An artist’s rendering was released a week later.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages, no rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released, although Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, along with other leaders of the church, visited in October 2021, per a release.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: Currently in the planning and design stages. No rendering, location, groundbreaking date or other information has been released.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: At the time of its announcement, a rendering was released by the church, per The Church News. In October 2021, the location for the 30,000-square-foot temple was announced to be southeast of SW Hulen Street and Greenridge Drive in Burleson, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for October 28, 2023, and will be presided over by a member of the General Authority Seventy, Elder Jose L. Alonso.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's groundbreaking date or rendering. The temple will be located at Jardim Curitiba Goiânia in Goiás, Brazil.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In November 2022, the church announced the future temple’s location to be built at 2400 Forest Hill Avenue SE in Grand Rapids on a 10.5-acre site, with the temple itself spanning 20,000 square feet.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In March 2023, the church released the official location of the temple to be 18 Avenida, Zona 4, El Terrero, Huehuetenango, Guatemala. The country’s fifth temple will be a single-story, 10,787-square-foot building.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's groundbreaking date or rendering. The temple will be built at the Port city of João Pessoa in the Cabo Branco neighborhood, located at Rua Paulino Pinto and Avenida Ministro José Américo de Almeida in Paraíba, Brazil, per the church. The temple will be approximately 19,000 square feet and built on a nearly 4-acre site.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the nation’s second temple.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location of the temple was announced in November 2022 by the church near Dachang Road and Dehua Street in the Niaosong District. It’s planned to be a single story of 10,900 square feet.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location of the 30,000-square-foot temple was announced in October 2022 at 13001 Kingston Pike in Farragut, Tennessee, per the Church News.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: On May 1, the official location of the temple was announced and it will reside at Y11 Suntreso Rd, Bantama, Kumasi. The temple will be larger than Ghana’s first temple, which is located in the capital. Floor plans account for two stories and 22,750 square feet. No official temple rendering has been released.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The temple is in the planning and design stages. The third temple in Bolivia was announced in August 2023 by the church to be a nearly 19,000 square-foot structure on grounds of about 4 acres, located near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto in Calacoto.

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. The location of the temple site was announced in September 2023. It will be a one-story temple built on a 2.7-acre plot at the intersection of Rumens Road and Boudillion Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, along with an arrival center and patron housing. The temple is expected to be close to 20,000 square feet.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The 32,000-square-foot temple will be built at Avenida: Harry Prochet, S/N, Jardim São Jorge, Londrina, Paraná, Brazil, the church announced in November 2022.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In December 2022, the church announced the new 87,000-square-foot temple will be located southwest of Hickam Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. Announced in March 2023, the temple will be built at Avenida — Dr. Durval de Góis Monteiro, S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228. It will be one story and about 19,000 square feet.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the location, groundbreaking date or rendering of the temple.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The future temple will be built with two levels, spanning about 29,000 square feet, and on the grounds of Mexico City’s Missionary Training Center at Tenayuca-Chalmita 828, Colonia Zona Escolar, Gustavo A. Madero, per the Church News.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. The temple’s site was announced in August 2023 by the church. It will be nearly 20,000 square feet on a 3.6-acre plot at Av. Av. Cajuína and Rua Pedro Conde, Noivos, Teresina, Piauí.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

An artist’s rendering of the Oslo Norway Temple released in June 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: April 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In June 2023, the official rendering of the exterior of the temple was released, along with the location. The single-story temple will be close to 11,000 square feet and located near the capital of Oslo at Smedsvingen and Ravnsborgveien roads in Hvalstad, Norway.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the southern half of the country, the latest update from November 2022 plans for a 32,000-square-foot temple located at Av. Antonio Marcal and R. Jose Brandani in Ribeirão Prêto.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 1, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. To be built on a nearly 5-acre plot, the church announced in August 2023 that the temple will be larger than others at 30,000 square feet, with an accompanying distortion center. Both will be built at 771 West Fremon Avenue, Sunnyvale, California.

Announced: April 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location for the temple was announced in October 2022 and will be built at Arboleda 100, Fraccionamiento del Parque, per the Church News.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The future 29,000-square-foot temple was announced in November 2022 to be built at Av. Quinto Anilla y Santa Rosa (Av. Radial 27) in Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In December 2022, the location for the temple was announced at Primo de Rivera 1551, Comuna de Maipu, Santiago.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In November 2022, the 23,000-square-foot temple’s location was announced to be Avenida Doutor Waldemar Leão, 305, Jabaquara, Santos in São Paulo.

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In October 2022, the location of the future two-story temple was announced to be Av. Guilherme Giorgi, 1091, Vila Carrão in São Paulo, per the Church News. It is expected to be more than 46,000 square feet.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location of the temple was announced in October 2022 by the church. The 18,000-square-foot temple and meeting house will be located at 233 Pasir Panjang Road in Singapore.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

The artist’s rendering of the Tampa Florida Temple released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 2023. | Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: October 31, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The temple will be built next to an existing meetinghouse and will be located at 4806 Bill Shoals Road in Valrico, per a release. The official artist’s rendition of the temple was released in March 2023.

An artist’s rendering of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple released in May 2021. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced: Oct. 4, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In May 2021, the official rendering and location of the single-story structure of about 10,000 square feet were announced. Along with a meetinghouse and patron housing, the temple will be located at Ambo, South Tarawa, Kiribati.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location for the temple was released by the church in September 2022 and will be built at Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho. The temple will be very large and span 130,000 square feet on three stories.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the groundbreaking date or rendering. The temple will be built on a nearly 5-acre plot on the intersection of Calle Guadalupe Victoria and Uruapan, Col. Las Jaras, Metepec, State of Mexico, 52166, per the church.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 2, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date, or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date, or rendering.

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

Announced : Oct. 1, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date, or rendering.

Announced: Oct. 3, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: The location of the temple was announced in February 2023 by the church. A one-story temple of 10,600 square feet will be built at Avenida Leitão da Silva #2055, Iteraré, Vitória-ES.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In November 2022, plans were released for a two-story temple of about 14,900 square feet, to be built along with an ancillary building for arrival facilities and patron housing near Okowai Road and Whitford Brown Avenue, in Aotea, Porirua, New Zealand.

Announced: April 3, 2022, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In mid-2023, the church announced plans for the first temple in Kansas to be built at Lot 1 Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas. The nearly 10,000-square-foot temple will be built on about 6.5 acres and will be one level.

Announced: April 2, 2023, by President Russell M. Nelson.

Status: In the planning and design stages. No information has been released about the temple's location, groundbreaking date or rendering.

