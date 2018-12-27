Complete list of dates for every full moon in 2019

Stargazers should keep their eyes on the skies near the end of January for the first full moon of 2019, which is dubbed the Wolf Moon.

This full moon will not only be a supermoon - meaning it appears bigger and brighter to the naked eye - but also coincides with a lunar eclipse in the UK. The spectacular sight, which will fall on January 21, is expected to peak in the UK in the early hours of the morning - which means stargazers will have to set their alarms to be able to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

The moon is the largest and brightest object in our night sky and has enchanted and inspired mankind for centuries. Here is everything you need to know about Earth's only natural satellite, from all its different names when to spot the next full moon.

How often does a full moon occur?

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days and is when the Moon is completely illuminated by the Sun's rays. It occurs when Earth is directly aligned between the Sun and the Moon.

Why do full moons have names?

The early Native Americans didn't record time using months of the Julian or Gregorian calendar. Instead tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of the seasons and lunar months.

Most of the names relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location. However, it wasn't a uniform system and tribes tended to name and count moons differently. Some, for example, counted four seasons a year while others counted five. Others defined a year as 12 moons, while others said there were 13.

Colonial Americans adopted some of the moon names and applied them to their own calendar system which is why they're still in existence today, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

January: Wolf Moon

This moon was named because villagers used to hear packs of wolves howling in hunger around this time of the year. Its other name is the Old Moon.

Last January there were two Wolf Moons, with both of which were supermoons. When two moons occur in one month, the second is called a blue moon. While blue moons typically occur only once every two to three years, last year we were treated to two moons - the second appearing at the end of March.

When? January 21

February: Snow Moon

The Snow moon is named after the white stuff because historically it's always been the snowiest month in America. It's also traditionally referred to as the Hunger Moon, because hunting was very difficult in snowy conditions.

When? Feburary 19

March: Worm Moon

As temperatures warm, earthworm casts begin to appear and birds begin finding food. It's also known as Sap Moon, Crow Moon and Lenten Moon.

When? March 21

April: Pink Moon

April's full moon is known as the Pink Moon, but don't be fooled into thinking it will turn pink. It's actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in the US and Canada in early spring.

This moon is also known as Egg Moon, due to spring egg-laying season. Some coastal tribes referred to it as Fish Moon because it appeared at the same time as the shad swimming upstream.

This moon is important because it is used to fix the date of Easter, which is always the Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox. This year, that moon appears on Friday April 19, which means Easter Sunday falls two days later, on Sunday April 21.

When? April 19

May: Flower Moon

Spring has officially sprung by the time May arrives, and flowers and colourful blooms dot the landscape.

This moon is also known as Corn Planting Moon, as crops are sown in time for harvest, or Bright Moon because this full moon is known to be one of the brightest. Some people refer to it as Milk Moon.

When? May 18

June: Strawberry Moon

This moon is named after the beginning of the strawberry picking season. It's other names are Rose Moon, Hot Moon, or Hay Moon as hay is typically harvested around now.

This moon appears in the same month as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year (June 21) in which we can enjoy approximately 17 hours of daylight.

When? June 17

July: Thunder Moon

Named due to the prevalence of summer thunder storms. It's sometimes referred to as the Full Buck Moon because at this time of the year a buck's antlers are fully grown.