‘Complete propaganda’: With attack ads, CD-20 race grows increasingly tense for GOP candidates Boudreaux and Fong

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Republican side of the race to replace Kevin McCarthy in the 20th Congressional District was expected to be a friendly competition — a “gentleman’s race” between Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Bakersfield Assemblymember Vince Fong.

But it took a sharp turn in recent days with negative advertisements targeting Boudreaux and labeling him too liberal.

Negative political ads are nothing new, but they are making the game messier.

“This particular situation is propaganda, complete propaganda,” said CD-20 candidate Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in an interview with 17 News Tuesday morning.

A closer look at Kern’s 2024 primary candidates: 1-on-1 with CD20 hopeful Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

All is fair when it comes to politics, some may argue; part of that game is advertisements.

But what about when third parties get involved?

In the CD-20 race, attack ads have been circulating, including a mailer targeting Boudreaux as a “liberal politician.”

But that mailer is an independent expenditure by the Central Valley Values Political Action Committee, meaning it was “not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee,” as disclosed in the ad.

While that ad doesn’t mention other candidates, that PAC has spent nearly $370,000 this election cycle supporting Fong’s campaign alone, according to most recent FEC filings.

It has also put out pro-Fong mailers.

“Make no mistake where this flyer came from,” Boudreaux said, referring to the mailer criticizing his record on border security. “You can say it came from an independent source, but the narrative is the same on every commercial, every radio ad and the same on the flyer. You’re not going to fool me, and you shouldn’t be able to fool any voter in this district.”

He added: “I’m not stupid. I don’t think the voter is going to be fooled that this is an independent mail.”

In response, a spokesperson for Fong said in a phone call the campaign has no coordination with the PAC or the ad and that involvement is “legally prohibited” when it comes to such independent expenditures.

Youngblood, Grove expected to endorse Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux over Vince Fong in CD-20 race

The campaign did note that Boudreaux is “clearly trying to deflect from his deeply flawed record on immigration” and that Central Valley voters deserve to know about that record.

The sheriff said: “I learned a long time ago that the first person to throw out a negative ad is the one who’s worried the most.”

The Fong spokesperson responded the team is “confident” voters will choose Fong as their next representative in the House.

Central Valley Values PAC did not respond to multiple requests Tuesday for comment.

The Fong camp does have an attack ad of its own, in which it addresses the same topics. Those critiques accuse Boudreaux of supporting parts of former President Barack Obama’s immigration policy, as well as pathways to amnesty. The video concludes by saying Boudreaux “can’t be trusted.”

In response to the various accusations, Boudreaux said, “I have a proven track record working for public safety,” adding his constituency is “very upset” by the ads and that his campaign has had more money come in since.

He underscored he is not in support of amnesty and that it has “never come off my lips.”

As for not tackling immigration as a sheriff, Boudreaux said California’s Senate Bill 54 prevents law enforcement from doing so.

“I was one of the biggest voices that came out against sanctuary state, sanctuary city and Senate Bill 54,” he noted. “I as the sheriff have to provide public safety. I as the sheriff have to abide by SB54.”

The sheriff also identified himself as the likely “biggest threat to the opponent.”

