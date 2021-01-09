A complete timeline of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' costars Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair's relationship

Olivia Singh
ross lynch jaz sinclair caos
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair play Harvey Kinkle and Roz Walker on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Netflix; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

  • Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair are known for their roles as Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind "Roz" Walker, respectively, on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

  • The two stars began dating sometime after meeting on the set of the teen show, which is based on characters from Archie Comics. 

  • Since going public with their relationship, Sinclair and Lynch have posted plenty of photos and videos of each other on social media. 

  • The couple has attended Paris Fashion Week together, participated in a Black Lives Matter protest, and traveled the world together. 

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair star as Harvey Kinkle and Rosalind "Roz" Walker, respectively, on Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a dark reimagining of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" from Archie Comics.

The two actors play love interests on the show, but they are also dating in real life. It's unclear when their relationship began, but speculation started in 2018 - the same year that part one of "CAOS" was filmed and released on the streaming service. 

Here's a complete timeline of Lynch and Sinclair's relationship. 

March 2018: Production for season 1 of 'CAOS' began in Vancouver 

According to Vancouver Sun, production started on March 19, 2018.

That month, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who serves as the showrunner for "CAOS" and "Riverdale," shared photos of cast members from both series hanging out in Canada. 

 

October 19, 2018: Ahead of the release of 'CAOS' on Netflix, Lynch, Sinclair, and their costars met up at the premiere

jaz sinclair ross lynch caos series premiere october 2018 copy
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch at the "CAOS" premiere on October 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix

The red carpet premiere took place in Los Angeles, California. 

Sinclair shared three premiere photos on Instagram - one solo image, one of her hugging costar Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), and a picture of her and Lynch - with the caption: "Last night was really something ❤️."

Part one of "CAOS" debuted on Netflix on October 26, 2018.

At the onset of the show, Lynch and Sinclair's characters were just friends. Plus, Harvey was in a relationship with Sabrina, just as the characters were in the comics and the sitcom that starred Melissa Joan Hart. 

October 30, 2018: Lynch shared a throwback photo that was taken on Sinclair's birthday in July of that year

"Back when it was Jaz's bday and Rocky was in town," Lynch captioned the photo, which showed Sinclair, "CAOS" costar Tati Gabrielle, and Rocky Lynch (his older brother) in a car together. 

December 25, 2018: They appeared to spend Christmas with 'CAOS' costar Gavin Leatherwood 

"Here's to more adventures, more late nights and more LOVE 🌲🌎✌🏻," Leatherwood captioned a photo of himself with his sister Chloe Leatherwood, Lynch, Sinclair, and Nate Stafford. 

Based on Leatherwood's location tag, the selfie was snapped at Willamette Falls, located in Oregon. 

December 29, 2018: Fans speculated they were more than friends after Sinclair posted a now-deleted birthday tribute for Lynch, calling him her 'favorite'

ross lynch and jaz sinclair deleted instagram dec 2018
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair hugging in a now-deleted photo from Instagram. Jaz Sinclair/Instagram

Sinclair posted photos of them together, with the caption: "Happy Birthday to my favorite. I'm really happy you were born. Here's to many more good chats, belly laughs and dances in the new year." 

January 1, 2019: Lynch and Sinclair were seen kissing in a video posted on New Year' Eve

 

In a video shared on social media, the pair could be seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party after the clock struck midnight.

January 2019: They cozied up while attending a birthday celebration for Courtney Eaton, Lynch's ex-girlfriend

"I got to spend my birthday with all the people I love dearly! 💐✨🍸 thanks for being my favorites," Eaton captioned a series of photos shared on Instagram on January 12, 2019. 

January 16, 2019: Lynch played coy when asked about the dating rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight

The Disney Channel alum said that when he first headed to Vancouver for "CAOS," he and some of his costars  immediately "just hit it off and we would spend every day together."

"So Jaz is, like, my closest friend right now," he said. 

January 21, 2019: In an interview posted days later, Lynch didn't confirm that they were dating, but he called them 'close'

"We're pretty close," he said during an interview with Zach Sang. "We spend a lot of time together and really enjoy each others' company."

April 2, 2019: In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lynch said that he and Sinclair cowrote a song 'way early on' after he signed on for 'CAOS'

"I actually wrote a song with Jaz Sinclair way early on. Like, when we first booked the show," Lynch said. "We were up in Vancouver and I have a portable studio that I bring with me. And we just wrote a quick song. When we finished it, we were like, 'Oh my god, this sounds like Sabrina.'

Ultimately, they couldn't find the right moment on the show to include the track in, but Lynch said that he toyed with the idea of uploading it online. 

April 3, 2019: They were reportedly seen showing PDA at a screening and Q&A for part 2 of 'CAOS'

chilling adventures of sabrina cast part 2 screening april 2019
Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, and Michelle Gomez at a screening of the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2," hosted by Entertainment Weekly and Netflix, at the Roxy Hotel on April 03, 2019 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly & Netflix

The event took place at the Roxy Hotel in New York City shortly before the second installment of episodes was released.

According to a source that spoke to Us Weekly, Lynch and Sinclair "were sitting on a couch together, his arms were around her waist. The source added that they were also spotted "kissing on the couch together."

April 5, 2019: Lynch and Sinclair's 'CAOS' characters started dating on part 2 

caos part 2 ep 3 roz and harvey kiss
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch on part two, episode three of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Netflix

After Harvey and Sabrina ended their relationship, he began spending more time with Roz.

On part two, episode three, they went to a Valentine's Day dance at Baxter High and kissed for the first time. 

December 29, 2019: Sinclair called Lynch her 'favorite dance partner' in a post shared for the actor's 24th birthday

"I love the way the room disappears when we're together. There's more to say, so I'll write you a letter.
Happy Birthday to my favorite dance partner 🍯🧲✨🌹" Sinclair captioned a GIF that showed her and Lynch dancing while in character during the aforementioned Valentine's Day episode of "CAOS." 

January 17, 2020: Lynch posted a video on TikTok of him and Sinclair dancing while getting ready to attend a fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The video marked Lynch's debut on TikTok. In the video, he and Sinclair ditched matching bathrobes for fashion show attire.

They also danced to the tune of Bruno Mars' "Treasure" and Lynch spun his costar toward him.

@rosslynch

Balmain

♬ Treasure#1 - Bruno Mars

Later that day, they were photographed sitting in the front row at Balmain's runway show, along with "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud, "How to Get Away With Murder" actor Rome Flynn, and soccer player Neymar. 

jaz sinclair ross lynch balmain show january 2020
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch at a Balmain menswear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sinclair shared photos of her and Lynch holding hands that evening with the caption: "Quite the enchanted evening." Lynch also posted images from the fashion show. 

January 19, 2020: The couple shared more photos from their trip to Paris

In one photo, Lynch held an umbrella as they posed on a sidewalk. 

 

In another Instagram post, Lynch shared a selfie of the pair and artwork that two "charming" painters created for them. 

 

January 24, 2020: Part 3 of 'CAOS' was released

caos part 2 ep 8 roz and harvey
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch on part two, episode eight of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Diyah Pera/Netflix

The relationship between Harvey and Roz continued to blossom as the Greendale residents banded together to stop the pagans from causing mayhem by resurrecting their gods.

Roz and Harvey also said "I love you" to each other for the first time on part three of "CAOS."

March 13, 2020: The couple went on a beach date with Sinclair's dog named Zora

"Me n shugga on Zora's first beach day☀️ I got her enough dog food today to last a month. Stay safe. Keep your pups fed," Sinclair captioned a series of sweet photos and videos from the outing. 

March 30, 2020: Sinclair shared photos and videos of her and Lynch exploring Zion National Park

"Adventure buddy Tingz 🤙🏾#prequarantine.. right before the world shut down," she captioned the Instagram post.

April 19, 2020: Lynch called out haters and racists for criticizing his and Sinclair's relationship 

"Yo guys whoever is being hateful to jasmine and I's relationship (especially on a race basis wtf) can take a step back. We are both extremely happy. Thanks 👍" the actor captioned a series of photos of him and Sinclair. 

May 30, 2020: Sinclair and Lynch attended a Black Lives Matter protest together

The two stars were joined at the protests by "CAOS" costar Skye P. Marshall and "One Tree Hill" actress Sophia Bush. 

"Standing with those who stand for me. #blacklivesmatter #saytheirnames," Sinclair captioned a post shared on Instagram.

June 30, 2020: Sinclair shared a video of Lynch tying her hair up with the caption: 'Get you a mans that does it all'

"I love this video," the actress added.

July 12, 2020: Sinclair posted a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos with her 'CAOS' costars and expressed how grateful she was for them

"What a glorious group of misfits. I am grateful for all of you. I literally have hundreds of photos of beautiful memories with y'all. Mostly I just want to prove that my friends are a bunch of beautiful weirdos 😇" she wrote

 

Sinclair also shared a follow-up post filled with photos of just her and Lynch with the caption: "Also this.. I'm grateful for this."

August 19, 2020: Lynch shared photos of the couple exploring Rainbow Falls in California

"Will never say no to swimming in a waterfall," the actor captioned his Instagram post, which showed him and Sinclair posing for selfies near the waterfall. 

Sinclair shared similar photos from that day (plus a few new ones) a few weeks later, writing: "I'm a big ol' sap 🤷🏾‍♀️Also a sucker for adventure."

September 3, 2020: Sinclair posted a silly video of her and Lynch, calling him her 'best friend'

September 12, 2020: Lynch accompanied Sinclair as his date to his sister's wedding

Rydel Lynch married YouTuber Capron Funk in September after eloping the prior month. All the Lynch siblings attended the wedding and even performed. 

Ross and Sinclair were seen posing for a sweet photo that was shared by Ryland Lynch on his Instagram story. 

ross lynch jaz sinclair rydel lynch wedding instagram story
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair dressed up for Rydel Lynch's wedding in September 2020. Ryland Lynch/Instagram

October 14, 2020: Sinclair posted photos from 'the sweetest adventure' with Lynch and her grandpa

"The sweetest adventure with my Gramps and my boo 😊" the actress captioned the photos, which were taken in Colorado. 

October 31, 2020: They celebrated Halloween together with mismatched, 'last-minute' costumes

Sinclair and her dog wore unicorn costumes while Lynch dressed as a dementor from "Harry Potter." 

jaz sinclair ross lynch halloween 2020 instagram story
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch celebrating Halloween together in 2020. Jaz Sinclair/Instagram

November 21, 2020: Sinclair shared sweet selfies of her and Lynch 

"When you love something, squeeeeeeze it. That's how the saying goes, right?" she captioned the Instagram post

In response, Shipka commented on the post and wrote: "u guys have my whole heart."

Meanwhile, "CAOS" showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa said, "This is everything ❤️❤️❤️."

November 30, 2020: They went on a helicopter ride together 

Lynch shared photos and videos from the trip on Instagram with the caption: "Vroom vroom Sunset flight 🧡."

December 18, 2020: Lynch posted a photo of them on vacation in Hawaii and joked that they were 'never coming back'

"Happy Friday from Hawaii! We're never coming back to the mainland 🤙" he captioned the selfie

December 29, 2020: Sinclair shared a heartfelt post for Lynch's 25th birthday and called him 'my best friend and favorite person'

"I never knew that love was a thing that chooses you until you wandered into my life," she wrote. "You're my best friend and favorite person. My smile is it's brightest when you're close, my laugh the loudest and my heart the fullest."

Sinclair continued: "I feel so loved, heard and seen by you and it's a pleasure getting to have so much damn fun together everyday. You are such a bright spark in this world and I love getting to learn from you and shine with you."

In response, Lynch commented: "You're my favorite too 🤫❤️."

 

December 31, 2020: The 4th and final installment of 'CAOS' was released

caos part 4 ep 2 roz and harvey
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch on part four, episode two of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Diyah

The final installment of episodes focused on Sabrina and her friends trying to put an end to the eight Eldritch Terrors that were unleashed by Faustus Blackwood.

Similar to past episodes, part four featured more musical moments from the Fright Club, the band originally comprised of Harvey, Roz, and Theo. They performed covers of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Time Warp" from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

To commemorate the final season, Sinclair and Lynch shared behind-the-scenes photos with the cast. 

Sinclair also shared a photo of her and Lynch on set for the "Time Warp" number and joked that they were "'working' suuuuuper hard."

jaz sinclair ross lynch caos part 4 behind the scenes
Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch in a photo taken during the filming of part four of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Jaz Sinclair/Instagram

 

