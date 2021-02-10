A complete timeline of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's relationship

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey went public with their relationship in early 2021. Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey went public with their relationship on Instagram in early January.

Since then, the two have continued interacting and posting about each other on social media.

Here's a timeline of Jordan and Harvey's budding relationship.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey caused a stir on social media after they went public with their relationship on Instagram in early January.

Jordan has starred in films like "Black Panther" and "Just Mercy," and Harvey is a model who was adopted by talk-show host Steve Harvey in 2007, following his marriage to her mother Marjorie.

Although the two first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted traveling together for Thanksgiving in November 2020, they didn't confirm their romantic involvement until early 2021.

November 25, 2020: Jordan and Harvey were spotted traveling together to Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving

TMZ shared photos of the couple, dressed in sweatpants and wearing masks, disembarking from a Delta flight at the Atlanta airport the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Harvey's family reportedly lives in Atlanta, and given the timing of the duo's trip, many speculated that they were going to celebrate the holiday with her relatives as a couple.

December 30, 2020: the couple were spotted traveling together again

This time, they were photographed arriving at the Salt Lake City airport, presumably to celebrate New Year's Eve.

After arriving in Utah, Harvey and Jordan both shared videos and photos on their Instagram stories of them snowboarding, although they didn't appear in each other's posts, according to E! News.

January 10, 2021: They went public with their relationship on Instagram

The "Black Panther" actor shared two blurry photos of himself embracing Harvey and looking into her eyes.

He tagged the model, as well as photographer Leo Volcy, in the pictures.

Harvey subsequently shared Polaroid photos of herself and Jordan to her Instagram account, too.

In one of Harvey's photos, she and Jordan are standing next to each other, while in the other, Jordan is kissing her on the cheek as she smiles.

She captioned her post with a brown heart emoji.

January 13, 2021: Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday with Jordan and several family members

On her Instagram story, the model reportedly shared a photo of dozens of white roses that she received from Jordan, whom she referred to as her "baby."

Jordan made appearances in other Instagram clips from Harvey's birthday celebration, which also included her mom, dad, and siblings.

The couple later got playful on Instagram, with Jordan commenting "Gimmie!! 🤤🤤Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!" on Harvey's birthday post.

She subsequently replied to his comment with, "thank you nugget."

Jordan also shared a birthday post for Harvey of his own.

In the caption for the photo, which shows the couple back-to-back in a forest, the actor wrote, "10:10 HBD 🐢 #24."

Harvey commented on his post with a heart emoji, calling Jordan "my baby."

January 23, 2021: Harvey and Jordan shared playful vacation photos on Instagram

Based on their Instagram posts, it appeared that the couple took a tropical vacation to St. Barts together, with both Harvey and Jordan posting snapshots of themselves in bathing suits, which were apparently taken by the other.

Jordan commented a heart and smiley face emoji on each of Harvey's bikini photos.

And on Jordan's shirtless pic, Harvey simply commented "mine."

Jordan later replied with another smiley face emoji.

People reported that Harvey also shared photos of herself and Jordan to her Instagram story during their trip.

In one, which was a mirror selfie of the couple, Harvey wrote, "he love it here."

January 24, 2021: Harvey's adopted father Steve shared his thoughts on his daughter's new relationship

Steve Harvey weighed in on his daughter, Lori Harvey, dating Michael B. Jordan during "The Steve Harvey Morning Show." Getty Images

While speaking on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show," the "Family Feud" host divulged his opinion on the budding romance for the first time.

"I like this one," Steve admitted, before adding, "I still got my eye on him."

"I mean, I like him but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a--," Steve said.

"Just in case I need it." he continued. "Like right now? Nice guy… but I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your a--."

The television host also used the opportunity to tease Jordan about his new title as "Sexiest Man Alive" from People.

"Because you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that!" Steve said.

