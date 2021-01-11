A complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Mikhaila Friel
meghan harry will kate 2018
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

  • The relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been widely reported on since Meghan Markle married into the royal family in 2018. 

  • Reports of tension first emerged when Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to move out of Kensington Palace in November 2018. 

  • While Middleton and Markle were initially pitted against one another in the press, it was later reported that the rift was between the brothers.

  • Harry appeared to confirm this in 2019, saying in a documentary that he and William were "on different paths."

  • The brothers have reportedly been back in touch since Harry and Markle moved to the US, and have plans to visit each other in 2021, but this is yet to be officially confirmed.

November 2018: Reports of tension between the couples emerged after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to move out of London's Kensington Palace, where they resided with the Cambridges.

sussexes and cambridges westminster abbey
Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton. Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resided close to the Cambridge family in an apartment in the grounds of Kensington Palace after their royal wedding in May 2018. Just six months later, they announced plans to relocate 18 miles away to Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle. 

During this time there were several reports about the status of the couple's relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

"Two years ago the idea of Harry leaving Kensington Palace was unthinkable but a lot has changed," a royal source told Vanity Fair in a November 2018 report. "He wants to be his own person, not in William's shadow."

Another source told the publication that tensions first emerged the year prior, because "Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so."

November 2018: It was reported that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton argued at a bridesmaids' dress fitting, though this was later denied by Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle wedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that the Duchess of Cambridge was "left in tears following a bridesmaids dress fitting for Princess Charlotte" before Markle and Harry's royal wedding earlier that year.

While the cause of the fall-out wasn't reported, one source told the publication that Middleton "had only just given birth to Prince Louis and was feeling quite emotional."

In May 2020 a similar report in Tatler claimed that the women fought over bridesmaids' tights at the wedding rehearsal.

"It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to," a source told the publication. 

Middleton's representatives at Kensington Palace denied the report, telling Insider that the article "contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations."

March 2019: The royal women were pitted against each other in the media.

meghan kate commonwealth day
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attend Commonwealth Day 2019. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Markle and Middleton appeared at various events together at the beginning of 2019 — and were even pictured hugging at the royal Commonwealth Day service — reports indicated that the women were feuding. 

TLC even released a documentary titled "Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War."

However, royal expert Marlene Koenig previously told Insider that the press may have used photos from this time strategically to support the feud narrative.

"The British press picks up something, the way they look at each other, it's 'Oh, they hate each other,'" Koenig told Insider. "But that's a photo frame. You go to the next photo frame and they're smiling."

 

March 2019: Harry and Markle announced they were officially splitting their office from the Cambridges.

meghan harry engagement 2017
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the grounds of Kensington Palace. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace confirmed in March 2019 that a new household would be created for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the spring.

The Queen gave permission for the couple to form a new office at Buckingham Palace with their own staff, separate from the office they previously shared with the Cambridges. Reports from the time suggested the couple originally requested their office to be completely independent of Buckingham Palace, but this was reportedly denied.

May 2019: Prince William and Middleton took eight hours to acknowledge the birth of Harry and Markle's son on social media.

harry meghan polo
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Michelle Obama, Theresa May, and Markle's former "Suits" costar Patrick J. Adams were among those to send well wishes to the couple after their son Archie was born on May 6, 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waited eight hours to congratulate the couple with the statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family."

May 2019: ITV royal editor Chris Ship said the "issue" was between William and Harry, and had nothing to do with their wives.

harry and william 2017
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex greet well-wishers. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

"There was an issue between William and Harry. It was written as a problem between the wives — that actually isn't true," Ship said on the Air Time podcast for ITV.

"We're told it's slightly better now, we're told they've been having a conversation after Archie was born," he added. "A royal aide told me recently that they're back on track. It remains to be seen."

June 2019: Harry and Markle cut ties with the charity they shared with William and Middleton.

fab four commonwealth day 2018
The Sussexes and Cambridges at Westminster Abbey in London. Paul Grover/Getty Images

Kensington Palace confirmed in June that Harry and Markle were resigning from The Royal Foundation — the charity Harry and William established together in 2009 — in order to start their own charity.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews said at the time that she believed the royal rift may have been the reason for the split.

"Things did get very bad between the brothers and they didn't see each other privately for a number of months after the royal wedding," an anonymous source told Andrews. 

July 2019: Markle and Middleton made a number of public appearances together, including at Wimbledon.

kate meghan pippa
Markle attended Wimbledon with the Middleton sisters in July 2019. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Middleton and William stepped out at a handful of events together in 2019, including a charity polo match and baby Archie's christening. But the most surprising appearance was likely the duchesses' joint Wimbledon appearance in July, shortly after Markle and Harry resigned from The Royal Foundation.

They attended the women's singles final at the Royal Box with the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton.

October 2019: Prince Harry confirmed rumors of a rift between himself and his brother, saying they were "on different paths."

prince harry ITV doc
Prince Harry speaking to journalist Tom Bradby during his Africa documentary. News channel/ITV/YouTube

Speaking on the ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," the Duke of Sussex said: "Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens. But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me. "

He added: "We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

November 2019: Harry and Markle attended the same Remembrance event as William and Middleton but they didn't appear to speak to each other.

william, kate, harry, meghan remembrance
Middleton and William (left) and Harry and Markle at the same Remembrance event in London. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couples came face to face for the first time since Harry confirmed a rift the month prior, at the Festival of Remembrance in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge entered the venue separately, and the couples were not seated together for the service.

January 2020: Prince William attended the Queen's crisis summit over Harry and Markle's future after the couple announced their "step back" on January 8.

prince william and the queen
Prince William and Her Majesty the Queen were both present to advise Prince Harry on his royal exit. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The summit at the Queen's Sandringham residence took place on January 13, five days after Harry and Markle announced their step back. 

The summit included a one-to-one conversation between Her Majesty and the Duke of Sussex followed by a two-hour meeting with William and Charles, according to the Mail Online

It was the last time Harry and William would see each other until the duke returned for his royal farewell tour in London in March.

January 2020: William and Harry made a rare joint statement denying a report that the Sussexes had been "bullied" out of the royal family.

fab four christmas
The royal family together on Christmas Day 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," a spokesperson for the brothers told royal correspondent Rebecca English on January 18.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," the statement went on. 

English added that it was made "clear from my conversations this morning that BOTH brothers are deeply, deeply unhappy about suggestions that Harry feels he has been 'bullied' out of the Royal Family by William."

The statement was thought to be in response to an article in The Times, which reported that Markle and Harry "regard themselves as having been pushed away from the royal family by the 'bullying' attitude of his brother the Duke of Cambridge."

March 2020: Harry, William, Middleton, and Markle came face to face for the first time in months - but the reunion appeared to be awkward.

fab four reunion 2020
The royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in 2020, Harry and Markle's final royal engagement. Phil Harris/Pool via AP Images

Harry and Markle's final royal engagement was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which they attended alongside William and Middleton. This was the first time the couples were seen publicly together since the Sussexes' resignation was announced. 

Although they entered the venue at a similar time and were seated just a row apart from each other, they did not interact or make eye contact at the event.

May 2020: The brothers reportedly got back in touch after Harry and Markle moved to California.

harry and wiliam royal wedding
Harry with William at his royal wedding. Owen Humphreys/WPA Pool/Getty Images

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in August. "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

January 2021: Markle and Harry reportedly hope 2021 will be a "time of healing" for the royal family.

meghan harry archie in africa
Markle, Harry, and their son Archie during their tour of South Africa. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed their reported rift with the Cambridges, telling People magazine that the couple hope 2021 will be a "time of healing not just for the world, but for their family."

"Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time," the source added.

There have since been various reports that the couples could reunite this year. An anonymous source told Us Weekly that the Cambridges will visit Harry, Markle, and Archie in the US when travel restrictions allow. A royal aide also told The Sunday Times that the Sussexes will be invited to join the royals at the Queen's birthday celebrations in June. However, both reports are yet to be officially confirmed by the couples' representatives. 

