'Complete and total risk to public safety.' Falmouth union fights forced dispatcher shifts

The town of Falmouth has started using firefighters to make up for “critically low” staffing at the emergency dispatch center, leading the firefighters union to seek a court injunction to stop the practice.

Falmouth Firefighters Local 1397 has filed for the injunction in Barnstable Superior Court, claiming the town acted illegally and violated the collective bargaining agreement by asking firefighters to perform duties for which they are not properly certified. The union filed the injunction to halt reassigning the firefighters.

Steven Bush, president of Local 1397, said the Falmouth Emergency Communications Center has been plagued with staffing shortages for roughly six months. He said the town's decision threatens public safety, as firefighters are not trained for dispatch, which is a skilled position that requires extensive training.

“They're just essentially pulling a firefighter off the line, and after an hour or two of watching a dispatcher, who's not even certified to train anybody, just plugging him in there for eight-hour shifts in dispatch when they have openings,” Bush said. “It's a complete and total risk to public safety, as well as a risk to our members.”

Bush said firefighters are currently working dispatch shifts almost every day.

Emergency order over staffing shortage led to police officers and firefighters filling in for dispatchers

Falmouth Town Manager Mike Renshaw said in an email the town executed an emergency order in October, first requiring police officers to fill dispatch shifts, and now ordering the same for firefighters.

“The Town continues its efforts to fill Dispatcher vacancies and relieve Police Officers and Firefighters from dispatching duties as soon as it is safe to do so,” Renshaw wrote in an email. “Meanwhile, I want to (assure) the community that Police Officer and Firefighter response to emergencies will not be compromised.”

With litigation pending, Renshaw declined further comment.

Falmouth firefighter union legal action is three-pronged

Nourhene Chtourou, senior associate for Barrault and Associates, the law firm representing the union, said they have filed a grievance with the town for violating the terms of the firefighters’ contract. She said the town denied the grievance, and if not resolved, both parties will proceed to arbitration.

“So, in the collective bargaining agreement, the parties have specific job duties and specific work hours, and by assigning firefighters work in dispatch, the town is changing those job duties and workflows,” she said.

Aside from the grievance and injunction, Chtourou said the union has filed an unfair labor practice claim with the state Department of Labor Relations for violation of Massachusetts labor law, she said.

“What we're trying, and hopefully will achieve, is to have the injunction stay the current status quo until we get a final resolution, either through the arbitration process or through the Department of Labor Relations,” Chtourou said.

Is this a common response to staffing shortages?

Jason Burns, district vice president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, said although staffing shortages are being seen across the state — from dispatchers to medics — the town’s order is not commonplace.

“The important piece is that the decision the town made is very unique, I mean, it was very heavy-handed,” Burns said. “I don't think Falmouth has explored every other option here, and even quite frankly, I don't think they really listened to the union.”

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

