"Complete wreckage": Louisianans return to homes devastated by Ida
As search and rescue operations continue and cleanup efforts get underway in Louisiana, residents are returning to homes left destroyed by Hurricane Ida. Mireya Villarreal reports.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.
Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a "catastrophic" storm surge.
Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.
The rapid blaze prompted at least one hospital in South Lake Tahoe to evacuate all of its patients ahead of the fire's expected spread.
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
Hurricane Ida is thrashing Louisiana as a Category 4 storm 16 years after Katrina devastated the area. This live cam shows Bourbon Street.
Although Hurricane Katrina also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River, the phenomenon is extremely uncommon.
Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by. The city’s main medical facility, Barton Memorial Hospital, proactively evacuated dozens of patients, and the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office transferred inmates to a neighboring jail.
The Caldor fire burning in Northern California is spreading in “unprecedented” ways, leading to mass evacuations and destroying hundreds of homes.
Authorities issued evacuation alerts for residents in South Lake Tahoe early Monday as the Caldor fire expanded toward the Lake Tahoe Basin around Echo Summit.
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
More than a million people were left without power after Ida hit the US Gulf Coast as a hurricane on Sunday.
The rule was changed to let drivers park on 'neutral ground,' NOLA's unique term for grassy medians. Putting vehicles there could save them from flood waters.
“Today’s been a rough day and there’s no bones about it," said Jeff Marsoleis, forest supervisor for El Dorado National Forest. A few days ago, he thought crews could halt the Caldor Fire's eastern progress, but “today it let loose." Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Thousands of people rushed to leave South Lake Tahoe after the iconic freshwater lake came under evacuation orders due to the raging Caldor Fire.
The Caldor fire is closing in on the Lake Tahoe Basin and threatening the popular resort area.
South Lake Tahoe from Tahoma to Stateline has been issued an evacuation warning, the City of South Lake Tahoe says.
Power is out in the entire city after the storm made landfall Sunday, tearing through New Orleans and the surrounding areas.