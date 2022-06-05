'Completely different from high school': How colleges are making space for LGBTQ students

Finnley Armacost had a heavy decision to make his first year at the University of California, San Diego: Would he tell his peers that he was transgender?

He knew the stakes. In high school, he wanted to join the military and even joined his school’s chapter of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, a federally subsidized military prep program. He did well, climbing to a top-ranking position.

But around that time, Armacost came out to his peers and instructors. The once welcoming group became hostile. He overheard slurs, and it became clear he needed to leave. He worried a similar scenario might play out again in college, and Armacost spent much of the first semester in “stealth,” not mentioning his identity to any of his peers.

“I was really openly trans in high school and that wasn’t the funniest experience,” Armacost, 21, said. “I just wanted a chance to be myself and taken for my own merit, and not have to deal with people navigating my identity.”

HERE'S HOW TO SUPPORT: Schools aren't guaranteed safe for LGBTQ families

'WE HAVE TO BE ON GUARD A LOT': Why safety comes first for so many LGBTQ travelers

Armacost’s situation will be familiar to many LGBTQ students starting their college experiences this fall semester. They’re excited to be on campus and to find and express identities of their own for the first time, but they may still have fear about how they’ll be received by their peers or instructors. There are hundreds of colleges in the United States, and it may be difficult for some students and their families to tell what kind of experience they may have on campus.

Students, staff and faculty from the University of California San Diego march in the annual San Diego Pride Parade in 2019. The university is one of just hundreds in the nation with a dedicated resource center for LGBTQ students.

The most accommodating universities will have created spaces and opportunities for students like Armacost to express themselves.

University of California, San Diego, has a resource center geared toward LGBTQ students. Its director, Shaun Travers, said most students first and foremost want an education. But once that need is addressed, students will want to know how they can be themselves on campus, Travers said.

Story continues

“The sense of belonging is key to a student’s academic success,” Travers said.

The best and worst of campuses

More Americans than ever identify as “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual,” according to a recent Gallup poll. That figure, 7.1% is double that of the 3.5% Gallup first recorded in 2012. Roughly one in five members of Generation Z identified themselves as something other than “straight.”

It may be intimidating for students that are part of this growing population to gauge which universities will allow them to be themselves.

LGBTQ advocates and current college students said friendly campuses have common traits. That may mean a special center on campus dedicated to LBGTQ students and programming, a major focused on queer studies, or even promotional art featuring same-sex couples.

AMERICANS SEE MORE LGBTQ PEOPLE ON TV THESE DAYS: That's absolutely crucial for our cause

Students shouldn’t assume every college will be welcoming, advocates said.

“Colleges aren’t liberal bastions of progress, and not all of them are safe havens,” said Shane Windmeyer, a co-founder of Campus Pride, an organization that helps students find LGBTQ-friendly universities.

Campus Pride highlights the colleges that best serve these students, but also those doing, “the absolute worst.” Most on that list have religious connections. Some have even requested exemptions from the federal government’s rules around sex discrimination that allow them to punish students or employees in same-sex relationships.

Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the “Say Gay Anyway” rally in Miami Beach, Fla., on March 13, 2022, after Florida's Legislature passed a controversial bill that will limit classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity. Critics complain the bill, which they’ve dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” will hurt LGBTQ teachers and students.

Campus Pride also receives reports from students around the country who encounter bias and discrimination on public and private college campuses. They document some of those cases on their Instagram.

That means students, and in some cases, their families, may need to do extra legwork when trying to decide if a college will be a safe place for them to attend. Resources like Campus Pride can help students navigate these spaces. Their list catalogs, among other things, if universities have non-discrimination policies, counseling services and housing for LGBTQ students.

WILL IT WORK?: Anti-trans bills could be one key Republicans use to rally their base ahead of midterms

“What we know about LBGTQ young people, based on the limited research that we have, is that they’re at a high risk of substance use and depression,” Windmeyer said. “If we knew that about any other population, we would be taking responsibility and creating institutional measures… to make sure they graduate in four to five years.”

The Campus Pride list doesn’t include all universities, and colleges have to pay an annual membership fee of $225 to have their listing updated, Windmeyer said. That means smaller universities or those with fewer resources may not be on the list.

Story continues below.

‘You need a place you can feel comfortable sleeping’

As the number of LGBTQ Americans has grown, so too have the discussions around what an inclusive college campus looks like. Many universities now give students the option to include their “preferred” or “chosen” name in student registries. And some colleges have gender-inclusive housing open to anyone.

“You need a place you can feel comfortable sleeping,” said Genny Beemyn, director of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst’s LGBTQ resource center. “You need a place where you (can) comfortably go to the bathroom. If you can’t do both of those things, it’s hard to exist on a college campus.”

A staff member of the university who caters to these needs can tell potential students how they might be served and what resources will be available to them. And the presence of a dedicated staff member is also a sign that the university is making efforts to help LGBTQ students feel accommodated on campus, Beemyn said.

The University of Massachusetts is one of just hundreds of colleges with a dedicated resource center for LGBTQ students. The center's director, Genny Beemyn, said trans students have to feel welcome on campus to improve their odds of graduating.

Beemyn, who is non-binary, is also a researcher studying how colleges serve these students. They found in their work that the colleges that most effectively serve LGBTQ students have a paid staff member dedicated to these issues. That person, they found, was often trans themselves or at least a strong supporter of queer issues.

“There was someone who was determined in making sure the campus is going to be trans inclusive,” Beemyn said.

Beemyn also maintains a directory on Campus Pride of colleges friendly to trans students. That list includes institutions that allow students to choose their pronouns or names, those with gender-inclusive housing, and even those that will help to cover the cost of transition-related medical expenses.

GOING BEYOND A RAINBOW FLAG AT YOUR DESK: Here's the business impact of LGBTQ inclusion in the workplace

Sonya Epstein, 23, attends the university, and they said the university's resource center was important to them when they were choosing a college. But it was equally important that Epstein contact current students who could tell her what the campus was like.

The university also allowed them to enter their preferred pronouns and name once they committed to the institution. That saved Epstein from an in-person visit to an official university office to request the changes.

But a resource center’s reach is still limited. Epstein, who was the president of the university’s student government, said their peers and administrators would misgender them so often that they stopped correcting them.

“It’s a mix of both looking for what the institution has listed as the resources, but also the more subtle things, like the actual opportunities that students can take up and what students’ lived experiences are,” Epstein said.

Story continues below.

Not all accommodating universities may be on a list

These centers may be the gold standard when it comes to accommodating spaces on college campuses, but not every student will have the chance to attend such an institution.

Nancy Jean Tubbs, director of the University of California, Riverside’s LGBT Resource Center, said she maintains a directory of North American institutions that have at least a staff person or graduate assistant who works 20 hours a week on LGBTQ issues.

Currently, the directory has 278 listings, a few of which are in Canada, though Tubbs said she may need to revise that number downward. That’s a sliver of the roughly 4,000 four-year institutions in America, according to federal data.

LGBTQ Kent State University students are celebrated annually at their Lavender Graduation ceremony. These focused events can be a sign that a university is trying to create accommodating spaces for LGBTQ students.

Tubbs said while only a small number may have dedicated spaces or employees, students may be able to find support in other places. A campus, for example, might have a cross-cultural center that addresses issues like race, gender or sexual orientation. Students can also review the publicly listed student clubs to see if any mention LGBTQ issues as a focus. Or they could look for events centered around queer students, such as a Lavender Graduation, a dedicated ceremony for LGBTQ grads.

These offerings mean there’s at least one person on campus thinking about LGBTQ issues, Tubbs said, and can serve as a jumping-off point for students looking to make more connections. Regardless of the size of the university, Tubbs said some students may still be cautious about seeking help.

“We still have students who are not able to be out as LGBTQ with their family at home,” Tubbs said. “And the university does provide the opportunity to find their own identity and express it.”

‘Completely different from high school’

For some students, all it takes is a few connections to feel more at home on campus. Armacost, the San Diego student, initially joined a gay fraternity on campus. That led him to the UC San Diego resource center where he felt further welcomed by events, including an orientation geared specifically toward LGBTQ students.

He also serves in a mentor program through the center where he helps new students feel welcome. One of his mentees, an international student, told Armacost he hadn’t been able to discuss being gay at home. Ultimately, the sense of belonging at UC San Diego made it easier for Armacost to come out to his friends.

“Sometimes people treat you very differently when they find out even though I’m the same person I was five minutes ago,” he said. “But they actually took it really well, which was completely different from my high school experience.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is your future college LGBTQ friendly? How to spot a welcoming campus