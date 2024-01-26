‘We are completely heartbroken,’ Parent of UI student speaks on son’s death

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)— Less than a week after learning the shocking news about their son’s death, the parents of a U-of-I student said they want accountability from those in charge.

Akul Dhawan’s parents were on campus this week after filing a complaint about how authorities handled the search for him.

“We are completely heartbroken and devastated by this news, as you can imagine,” said Ish Dhawan, Akul’s father. “

The 18-year-old was reported missing around 1 a.m. on Jan. 20th in the frigid cold. A friend reported him missing at 1:23 a.m. on Saturday after he couldn’t reach him for about an hour. His body was found ten hours later. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office said he died of hypothermia.

“Nobody called me, nobody from the university. Nobody,” said Ish.

U of I associate chancellor Robin Kaler released a statement saying:

Any loss of life, but particularly one as bright as Akul’s, is immeasurably tragic. A friend told police Saturday morning that Akul had not answered his phone for about an hour. Police checked the area where the student was last seen, the student’s residence hall and the likely path between the two locations, including the main quad and streets. Police also checked local hospitals, accessed student ID card information to see if he had used it to enter any campus buildings, and attempted to reach the student via telephone. The search did not yield any additional information about his possible location. Robin Kaler, UI Associate Chancellor

U of I police spokesperson Pat Wade also released a statement saying:

We are devastated any time harm comes to one of our students. Our thoughts are with Mr. Dhawan’s family and loved ones, and we intend to do everything we can to make sure the appropriate resources are in place to support them. Pat Wade, University of Illinois Police

Akul’s father said he would leave no stone unturned regarding his son’s death.

WCIA reached out to U of I police again after the family filed the complaint. Their spokesperson was out of the office and not available for comment.

