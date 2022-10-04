‘Completely innocent’ woman killed when teens target wrong house, Texas sheriff says

A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot by rounds fired into a Texas home, according to a county sheriff’s office.

“She was in her bedroom doing some work on a computer and was shot and killed almost instantaneously by upwards of 100 rounds that were fired into the house of various calibers,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference.

Authorities believe the suspected shooters — a 14-year-old and 15-year-old — targeted the wrong San Antonio house in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“Quite frankly it shocks the conscience to know what happened out here,” Salazar said.

Deputies on patrol in West Bexar County first heard two series of gunshots — several minutes apart — at about 1 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

As they tried to pinpoint the location of the gunshots, Salazar said they heard calls being dispatched about a shooting with somebody shot in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive.

At about that time, a deputy saw a vehicle speeding away from the area, authorities said. Deputies began chasing, and the San Antonio Police Department’s helicopter unit helped in following the vehicle.

The car was eventually stopped and two teens were arrested. The sheriff’s office believes they were in a stolen car.

“We believe these suspects came to this location and did a drive-by shooting,” Salazar said. “The problem with that obviously is that 14- (and) 15-year-olds are out doing a drive-by shooting in the dead of night.

“They hit the wrong house,” he continued. “And it looks like a 25-year-old woman lost her life. Completely innocent.”

An Airbnb tenant inside the home was also hurt, according to KSAT. She was taken to a hospital with a wound to her leg.

The two teens have not showed remorse as of the 8 a.m. news conference, Salazar said.

“It’s heartbreaking that now a young lady lost her life through no fault of her own,” the sheriff said. “She was just up, burning the midnight oil, doing some work on a computer and now she’s dead.”

Story continues

Most rounds hit the home, Salazar said, though someone in a nearby house shot back at the shooters. It has not been confirmed if the nearby home was the intended target.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities believe it is “highly likely” that weapons used in the shooting were tossed in the neighborhood and during the car chase. Deputies saw evidence tossed from the car, and authorities do not believe there were weapons in the car when it was stopped.

Authorities ask anyone who finds a gun in the area to call the sheriff’s office.

Two teens killed in shooting at birthday party, California cops say. ‘Soul-crushing’

78-year-old kills woman he wrongly thought was part of his sex-abuse trial, NC cops say

College student trying to get into the wrong car is shot to death, Florida cops say