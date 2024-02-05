'Completely Insane': Trump Mocked Over 'Delusional' Question For MAGA Fans

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Donald Trump posted an odd question for his supporters over the weekend, asking them if they think he looks like Elvis.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social website, then posted a split image showing half of his face alongside half of The King’s.

“Now this pic has been going all over the place,” he added. “What do you think?”

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social
Trump has made the claim before.

“When I was growing up they said I look like Elvis,” he said at a 2018 rally in Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo, Missouri.

His critics didn’t buy it then.

And they’re not buying now, either: