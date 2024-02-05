'Completely Insane': Trump Mocked Over 'Delusional' Question For MAGA Fans

Donald Trump posted an odd question for his supporters over the weekend, asking them if they think he looks like Elvis.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social website, then posted a split image showing half of his face alongside half of The King’s.

“Now this pic has been going all over the place,” he added. “What do you think?”

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social

Trump has made the claim before.

“When I was growing up they said I look like Elvis,” he said at a 2018 rally in Elvis’ hometown of Tupelo, Missouri.

His critics didn’t buy it then.

And they’re not buying now, either:

Delusional and egomaniacal Donald Trump thinks he looks like Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/Qome5cnaEq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 4, 2024

So it appears that Trump confusing Nikki Haley with his deranged conspiracy about Nancy Pelosi and Trump randomly posting that he looks like Elvis (he does not) has people finally seeing just how delusional, cognitively impaired, and utterly weird Trump’s campaign is. Well, I… — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) February 4, 2024

Dementia J. Trump now trying to convince his cult he's somehow like Elvis Presley.



You mean both brain-dead since 1977? You bet! pic.twitter.com/qA5696Ko9T — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 4, 2024

This is an actual post by Donald Trump proving that he's definitely gone off the deep end and is completely delusional. There is absolutely no resemblance between this jerk and Elvis Presley whatsoever. Dream on, doofus. pic.twitter.com/EH9PGQwwn3 — Ed Rambeau (@Erambeau) February 4, 2024

“Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care… pic.twitter.com/Je0H55VCx1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 3, 2024

I knew a guy who was a bodyguard for a lot of famous people from 1960-1990. He said he met 1000s of celebrities & politicians. He said the 2 best looking men he ever saw in person were JFK & Elvis. Not Trump. pic.twitter.com/5KNBgLmhwB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 4, 2024

Of all the Elvis photos that don't resemble Trump, this may be the one that resembles him least pic.twitter.com/B76bIoZKlw — Marc Goldstein (@marc92gold) February 5, 2024

There is quite literally no resemblance 😂 — Andrew Mc Cormack (@phpfyi) February 4, 2024