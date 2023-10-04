‘Completely Outrageous’: Biker Stomps Back Window of Car with Two Children In the Backseat, Flashes Gun in Woman’s Face When She Approaches Him

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for a biker who stomped on the back window of a car after getting into an argument with its female driver.

Video captured the moment when the man broke the window, shattering glass into the backseat where her two young children were strapped in.

A tourist on a bus driving behind the car recorded part of the altercation and showed that the man was not only demonstratively violent but also armed and dangerous.

Food delivery confronts biker who stomped out back window of car. (Photo: Philadelphia Police Department/X)

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 1, around 8:45 p.m. at 1400 South Penn Square in Center City, near City Hall.

Nikki Bullock was making an Uber Eats run when a male on a dirt bike sideswiped her car with her children, a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son, in the back.

Bullock said the bikers were not ‘paying attention to lanes’ and hit her car.

‘So, I started arguing out the window. They started arguing back and forth. The other guy got my attention, and, in the meantime, he jumped off the bike and onto the car,” Bullock recalled.

The below suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and vandalism that occurred on 10/01/23 at 1400 S. Penn Sq. at appx 8:45PM. If you have information about this suspect, please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/BQT6fdYVwr — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 2, 2023

“He jumped up here with two feet. He stepped his first foot down. It didn’t work, so then he was like … and went through,” Bullock told NBC10.

A tourist filmed Bullock exiting her vehicle and approaching the biker. The footage appears to show him carrying a gun.

“I already saw the gun. He was trying to point it into the car anyway,” Bullock said. “He jumped onto the windshield. He had already gone through the windshield. I might as well get out.”

The man raised the firearm to her eye level, but she did not flinch or back down. The rider, with his helmet still on, then head-butted the woman. Despite being assaulted, she gave as much as she got, shoving his bike to the ground.

After a face-to-face confrontation, the unknown street bike rider left with his crew, and Bullock went to file a police report.

On Monday, Oct. 2, she spoke with a detective about the incident.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said he wants to ensure that this person is held accountable for his actions, calling them “completely outrageous.”

“Whoever that person is, if that person is caught, and I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going very vigorously after that person for that conduct,” Krasner said, according to 6 ABC News.

The PPD is working in coordination with Krasner’s office to bring justice to the family. They are also using this as an example of why this type of biking should not be allowed on public streets.

“This has got to stop. Anyone who is out there on those ATVs or motorbikes, and anybody who is out there drifting, please know we understand how dangerous this is,” the DA said. “We know how much you are endangering other people with your conduct, and there is a price to pay for that.”