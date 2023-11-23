'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing
An appeals court considering the gag order in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial learned about the shocking volume of threats against court staff and others in the wake of Trump's rants that single them out. Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and Josh Gerstein, senior legal affairs writer for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about what courts can do about the dangers inherent in Trump's bellicosity.