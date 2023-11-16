Completion of airport expansion delayed again until late January

Nov. 15—The first phase of an expansion project at the Santa Fe Regional Airport has been extended again.

The need for repairs to aging underground infrastructure such as power lines that crews have discovered amid construction has created repeated delays.

The City Council Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved a third amendment with Bradbury Stamm Construction Inc. for the airport expansion, this one adding $1.7 million and 150 calendar days to the project.

The addition increases the contract to $23.1 million and puts the planned completion date at the end of January, airport officials said Monday. The project initially was anticipated to cost $21.4 million and be complete in January 2023, and then in March, but was pushed back to late fall due to delays.

The long-planned project is expected to eventually add five gates, a baggage claim area, a bar and restaurant and jet bridges, as well as improved parking lots. The first phase will add a third gate, officials have said.

The additional money for the first phase will come from a $4 million grant from the New Mexico Department of Transportation's Aviation Division, which the city received in September, airport manager James Harris said.

Councilor Signe Lindell, who pulled the item off the committee's consent agenda, asked what had led to the additional delay.

"This is our third amendment, and it's adding on a substantial number of days. Why do these keep happening?" she asked.

Harris said a number of things need to be fixed that were not known about when construction first started at the airport, particularly shallow power and phone lines underneath the parking lot that had to be reinstalled.

"The extended time is for all of the things in the parking lot we didn't know about," he said.

The lines have been there since at least 1958, when the current terminal was constructed, Harris said. Since then, construction standards have changed significantly.

Project administrator James Garduno said contractors will be on site through March, but the terminal should be complete by January.

The airport also is in the process of completing a contract with Transportation Security Administration-approved vendors to move baggage-screening equipment into the new terminal, which Garduno said is taking longer than anticipated due to backlogs from one of the vendors.

"I'll be honest, there is a possibility that doesn't happen" by the end of January, he said. "But the good thing is, everything else in the terminal will be fully functional."

Work on the expansion is 70% complete, according to city documents, with the baggage claim area and three of six parking lots complete.

The amendment will next go to the Public Works and Utilities Committee and the full City Council for approval.