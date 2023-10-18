Completion of Rowley Street project brings new 'safer pedestrian' access to south edge of Mitchell

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — A portion of Rowley Street on the south side of Mitchell that was under construction throughout much of the summer and early fall has reopened.

The project provided drivers and pedestrians with a wider road and new sidewalks in a key transportation artery under Interstate 90. The portion of Rowley Street that was closed since June officially reopened in earlier this month.

The $633,000 project brought more than just a new and improved road. A long stretch of sidewalks were installed along Rowley Street, which now connects to the Cabela Drive pathways.

"It gives pedestrians a sidewalk path across the interstate and connects it to Avera Grasslands, Cabela's and that business development," Mitchell Public Works Director Joe Schroeder said.

With the influx of commercial businesses and planned housing developments on the south edge of the city scattered along near Interstate 90, Schroeder said improving pedestrian access to the south edge of Mitchell has been a goal among city leaders.

Prior to the project, there were no sidewalks along the portion of Rowley Street that extends under the Interstate 90 bridge connecting to Cabela Drive.

"The sidewalk will make pedestrian transportation that much safer. You now have sidewalks in an area people were having to walk on the edge of the street," Schroeder said. "There are only three areas you can cross over the interstate, and we now have two of those three allowing safe pedestrian access."

The city secured a $400,000 grant from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to help fund the entire project, covering over half the total costs. Pedestrian access along another main Mitchell north-south throughfare — Burr Street — was improved in 2017 and 2018 construction projects.

SDDOT crews completed the small section of concrete barriers along the Rowley Street sidewalk under the Interstate 90 bridge because it's deemed a right-of-way owned by the state.

Rowley Street was also widened to accommodate the sidewalk installations, and during the project, crews also replaced a water main that stretches from Norway Avenue to Cabela Drive.