Completion of Strategic Transaction Between Helios Holdings Limited and Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO and LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following shareholder approval at the Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) special meeting of shareholders on December 4, 2020, Fairfax Africa and Helios Holdings Limited are pleased to announce the completion of the strategic transaction signed on July 10, 2020. Fairfax Africa has been renamed Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (“HFP”) and will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘HFPC’.

The transaction creates a leading pan-Africa focused listed investment holding company that has the benefit of the separate asset management activities of Helios Investment Partners LLP (“Helios”). This diversified investment platform combines best-in-class third party investment management capabilities with the strength of a permanent capital vehicle. HFP and Helios collectively are among the largest Africa-focused providers of debt and equity financing to African businesses, through their private equity fund and balance sheet investments.

As a result of the transaction, an affiliate of Helios, the investment advisor to the Helios funds, has been appointed sole investment adviser to HFP; and Tope Lawani and Babatunde Soyoye, the co-founders and Managing Partners of Helios, have been appointed as co-chief executive officers and directors of HFP.

Prior to the closing of the transaction, Hisham Ezz Al-Arab and Paul Rivett resigned from the board of Fairfax Africa. The board of directors and management of HFP thank Hisham and Paul for their years of dedicated service and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Keir Hunt, Corporate Secretary
(416) 646-4180


Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Republican leaders reportedly block Inaugural Committee vote to acknowledge Biden's win

    The presidential inaugural committee is reportedly refusing to acknowledge there will be a new president inaugurated next month.The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is made up of top leaders of both congressional bodies -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) -- as well as Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). They kicked off preparations Tuesday by considering a resolution basically acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win, but the committee's three Republicans voted it down, Politico reports.> The resolution was very basic, per folks with knowledge. It would've notified American people that Congress is preparing for inauguration of Biden and Harris "in coordination with health experts" as "we observe this transition of power."> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020The inaugural committee is historically bipartisan, and has been planning inaugurations for president-elects of both parties for more than a century. But Republicans told Politico they felt like this resolution was a way for Democrats to force them into formally acknowledging Biden's win, and isn't necessary to begin planning the inauguration. Hoyer followed up by calling Republicans' blockade an "astounding" development in the GOP's refusal to acknowledge President Trump's loss. > And now statement from Hoyer:> > "The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding," he said. https://t.co/6CCdFgPiUS> > -- Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pfizer's CEO says skipping the second dose of its coronavirus vaccine would be 'a very big mistake,' despite data suggesting partial protection from a single shot

    The vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19, as long as people get both doses.

  • Underground Southern California party ends in 158 arrests

    It proved to be a dangerous combination in the city of Palmdale on Saturday night, as sheriff's deputies swarmed the home and busted the illegal party there, arresting nearly 160 people — between the ages of 16 and 22 and many not wearing masks — who could ultimately be part of a coronavirus “super-spreader event" amid surging cases statewide. The raid came after Sheriff Alex Villanueva vowed to crack down on “super-spreader events” even as he instructs his deputies to avoid enforcement of the county and state health orders for restaurants and other small businesses. "Even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature,” Villanueva said Tuesday during a news conference.

  • Why Biden's defense secretary pick is causing bipartisan uneasiness

    In 2017, retired Marine Gen. James Mattis received a bicameral congressional waiver to serve as President Trump's secretary of defense, allowing him to bypass a law requiring military officers to wait seven years after retirement before assuming the role. Mattis became just the second person in 70 years to receive the waiver, but both parties appear uneasy about giving retired Gen. Lloyd Austin — President-elect Joe Biden's reported choice to lead the Pentagon who retired in 2016 — the same path to confirmation.Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said she has "deep respect" for Austin, having worked with him when he commanded U.S. forces in Iraq, but "choosing another recently retired general to serve in a role designed for a civilian just feels off." Slotkin left the door open for voting in favor of the waiver, but said she'll need to hear the Biden administration's reasoning before making a decision.> And after the last 4 years, civil-military relations at the Pentagon definitely need to be rebalanced. Gen. Austin has had an incredible career––but I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden Administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver.> > — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) December 8, 2020Eliot Cohen, a Republican political scientist and the dean of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, made the case in The Atlantic that Biden should choose a civilian, and Jim Golby — who has served as an adviser to Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — argued along similar lines in The New York Times. In their view, Mattis' waiver was warranted (Cohen even testified in favor of granting the waiver before Congress) given Trump's national security inexperience. But they don't think presidents should make a habit of appointing generals to the post. "Civilian control of the military is a vital precept," Cohen writes. Read more at The Atlantic and The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray

  • India could authorise COVID-19 vaccines in weeks, 300 million on priority list

    India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be innoculated in the first tranche, the country's top health official said on Tuesday. "There are multiple vaccine candidates in different stages of development and some of them may get licensed in the next few weeks," federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press briefing in New Delhi. Over the weekend, Pfizer Inc sought emergency-use authorisation in India, followed by Astra Zeneca's Covishield vaccine, which is being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India.

  • Thousands of unaccompanied minors arrive at US-Mexico border as Border Patrol grapples with COVID-19 deaths

    Thousands of unaccompanied minors are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border after months of child deportations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. Portland has been the site of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. But most happen at night, making the daytime protest a rare occurrence. A group of activists for months have camped at the home dubbed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue — to express their outrage against gentrification and the eviction of the Black and Indigenous family in September.

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis reportedly has coronavirus, days after coming uninvited to a White House party

    Another member of President Trump's legal team has reportedly come down with coronavirus.Jenna Ellis, who is among the lawyers stirring up unproven claims about voter fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, is telling associates she has COVID-19, multiple sources tell Axios. The news reportedly has the West Wing worried, seeing as Ellis attended a White House Christmas party on Friday.Ellis attended Friday's party as a guest of Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro and wasn't spotted wearing a mask, sources at the event tell Axios. "She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense," one senior administration official said. Officials are now even more angry with Ellis after hearing of her diagnosis, the official added. Ellis did not confirm her diagnosis to Axios.Rudy Giuliani, who is leading the legal effort to somehow secure Trump the election, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and was hospitalized on Sunday. Giuliani tweeted a video from Trump on Tuesday saying the former New York City mayor was "doing well." > Thank you, @realDonaldTrump! I am doing very well. Full steam ahead! pic.twitter.com/fckckW1EXR> > -- Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 8, 2020More stories from theweek.com White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray

  • Grandma gets first Pfizer vaccine shot outside of trial as Britain begins vaccinations

    Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • Georgia counties cut back early voting locations ahead of Senate runoffs, prompting outcry

    Civil rights and voting rights groups warned that the reduction will particularly harm Black and Latino voters.

  • France will not 'sacrifice' its fishermen in any Brexit deal, says minister

    Negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal are complex and France will oppose any pact that "sacrifices" its fishermen, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday. Since Britain left the European Union in January, each side has urged the other to make concessions to unlock a trade deal before Britain’s transition period for leaving the bloc ends on Dec. 31.

  • White House now reportedly pushing for $600 stimulus checks

    The White House is reportedly on board with adding stimulus checks to the next COVID-19 relief bill, albeit not very big ones.As of Tuesday, White House officials are pressing Senate Republicans to add $600 checks to the coronavirus relief bill currently being laid out in Congress, two people tell The Washington Post. The provision is popular among Democrats and an increasing number of Republicans, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a bipartisan group didn't include it in their stimulus proposals.Congress granted $1,200 checks to Americans making under $100,000 back in March, but have yet to pass another round of direct payments since. The House, Senate, and White House also haven't agreed to a coronavirus relief package to replace the one that expired at the end of July, and now finally seem on track to pass something before the year ends. Leading Democrats are on board with a $908 billion package bipartisan senators drew up last week, while Trump has backed McConnell's smaller package.Regardless of which package moves forward, neither includes direct checks to Americans yet. President Trump has privately supported sending out checks up to $2,000, one person in direct communication with him told the Post. But White House officials have reportedly since settled on $600, and are throwing that proposal into the mix of provisions about state and local funding, small business relief, and more under debate this week.More stories from theweek.com Arizona's Republican Party asks followers if they're willing to die to 'Stop the Steal' Ethiopian security forces reportedly shot at U.N. staffers in Tigray Fox's Lou Dobbs berates Stephen Miller for the White House not jumping on Ted Cruz's Supreme Court offer

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.