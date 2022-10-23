Complex Benzie case shows gaps in trust law

Oct. 23—BEULAH — A judge agreed to hold a second evidentiary hearing in a complex probate dispute over who should control a deceased woman's trust, after a previous trustee pleaded no contest to embezzlement and was jailed.

An Illinois man, Robert Ellis, in 2018 was named trustee of the $550,000 estate of a Benzonia couple, Beverly and Louis Markword, days before Louis died of complications from a stroke.

Ellis in his role made repeated financial transactions Beverly Markword and her adult son, Jim Markword, found suspicious. They contacted police, Ellis was prosecuted in 2019, and sentenced to pay $22,000 in restitution and serve 90 days in jail.

Ellis maintained, in court proceedings, there may have been accounting mistakes, but he'd done nothing wrong, the estate duties were arduous and he'd charged a fair fee for his services.

The Markwords were acquainted with Ellis as the longtime boyfriend of their granddaughter, Christine de la Riva, who, with her sister, Debra Whiting, on Tuesday objected in court to having Jim Markword succeed Ellis as trustee of the Markword estate.

"We don't believe he can be impartial," Traverse City attorney Adam Shotwell, who represents the two sisters, said during an evidentiary hearing.

The case has been followed by Record-Eagle reporters as part of a special series on guardianship, conservatorship and laws governing fiduciaries who serve vulnerable adults.

The Michigan Trust Code, passed in 2009, spells out duties of a trustee, including filing an annual accounting with the local probate court. A closer look at filings reveals opportunities for abuse.

Trustees are required to keep "adequate" records, keep trust assets separate from their own, exercise their power "in good faith," and charge "reasonable" fees.

These terms are not well-defined and, in Michigan, anyone over the age of 18 can serve as a trustee as long as they are "legally competent."

Ellis, police records show, used Markword trust money to pay taxes on property he owned in Illinois; have new tires installed on his car; and make thousands of dollars in questionable online purchases.

Ellis also withdrew $12,500 in cash from Beverly Markword's personal checking account using ATMs, later explaining to a Benzie County Sheriff's detective this was to help the elderly woman qualify for Medicaid.

The strategy, which the Michigan Trust Code states can sometimes be within the lawful authority of a trustee, didn't work, however, as Social Security and a pension put Beverly over the $2,000 asset limit, records show.

Benzie County Probate Judge John Mead said at the hearing Tuesday that Jim Markword was the logical choice for trustee in a case fraught with years of difficulties.

"This court has a lot of background on this matter and I'm telling you, on the face of it, you've got a pretty uphill battle," Mead told Shotwell, regarding the sisters' pending objection to Jim Markword's appointment.

Beverly Markword died June 17; she'd been living at Frankfort Pines, an assisted living facility, following the sale of her Demerly Road farmhouse. That sale was facilitated by Ellis in 2019 over the family's objections, police records show.

Jim Markword did not attend Tuesday's hearing but his attorney, Adam Lett of Traverse City, said his client's role as trustee was not intended to be objective, but rather to do what was best for the estate, which now has no assets.

"The idea that he will not be neutral is accurate," Lett said. "He will provide for the benefit of the trust."

That could include, Lett told Judge Mead, filing claims against Swogger and Bruce, the Traverse City law firm which, documents show, previously employed John Rizzo, an attorney who drafted the Markword trust documents.

Rizzo, in a separate 2019 Medicaid case, ran afoul of an administrative law judge, court records show, when a client purchased mausoleums from Trusted Burial Space LLC for $243,592 before applying for Medicaid benefits.

The client's application was denied after reviewers with the Department of Health and Human Services discovered Rizzo had an ownership interest in Trusted Burial Space.

"Because the purchases for burial items were not arm's length transactions and were in fact sham transactions, the value of those contracts are countable assets," Administrative Law Judge Aaron McClintic ruled May 17, 2019.

Rizzo did not return a previous request for comment.

Michael Swogger represented Ellis in previous Benzie County Probate Court hearings, records show.

Jim Markword, who lives in Florida, did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday, although he previously said he was dissatisfied with the way Ellis had handled his parents' affairs.

Shotwell told Judge Mead that he submitted documents to the court from Honor Bank detailing questions his clients say they have about Jim Markword's expenditures.

Mead said he had yet to read these bank documents, as they'd been submitted just the day before.

"I'm not allowing trial by ambush here," Mead said.

Shotwell has 21 days to submit a written objection to Jim Markword's appointment, Mead said, and then a second evidentiary hearing will be scheduled.