Complex Health Solutions Accelerates Root Cause Identification of Complex Chronic Health Conditions

Machine Learning-Based Tool Makes Diagnosis and Treatment Faster, Better Informed and More Efficient

WENHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex Health Solutions (CHS) today announced RadixML, an online machine learning-based tool that provides a faster, smarter, more efficient, and more affordable method to determine root causes of chronic complex health conditions.

CHS developed RadixML to help those struggling with a multitude of symptoms and chronic health problems. RadixML uses a combination of medical expertise and machine learning algorithms to generate a report that predicts the most likely root causes of each individual's health issues. It is only by sorting out and managing these root causes that health conditions can be dramatically improved and eventually reversed. The RadixML analysis evaluates a long list of potential causes and contributors, including hormone imbalances, mineral deficiencies, chronic infections, toxins, and others. The RadixML report makes the process of improving one's health dramatically more efficient, saving significant amounts of time, money, and frustration. With RadixML, a process that would otherwise take months or years, can be shortened to as little as one week.

Available to the general public now at www.complexhealthsolutions.com, RadixML is the product of more than 10 years of research and development by Andrew Lenhardt, MD, a physician and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical School, and Sandra Hendren, MS, a statistician and prominent data scientist with over 30 years of experience in advanced analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Since it became available on March 1, 2019, RadixML has proven accurate and effective at identifying the most likely underlying causes of chronic medical conditions for a growing number of patients.

"For far too long, people suffering from complex health issues have been frustrated in their efforts to find effective treatments for their conditions," said Andrew Lenhardt, MD, chief medical officer at Complex Health Solutions. "RadixML is the first solution that considers the complexity of their conditions and offers a clear, scientifically-based path to determining the source of their illness and putting them on the road to health and wellness."

Patients with complex health conditions are often misdiagnosed or experience delays in diagnosis. For example, in a study published in 2018, 72% of patients with chronic Lyme Disease reported being first diagnosed with another condition, and 51% reported it took more than three years to be diagnosed correctly.

About Complex Health Solutions

Complex Health Solutions (CHS) is a healthcare solutions provider dedicated to improving the lives of people with complex health conditions. CHS empowers healthcare providers to quickly narrow down the universe of root causes of patients' complex health conditions, eliminating nonproductive time, effort and expense, and speeding their treatment and return to good health. CHS is committed to expanding and refining its analytical tools to better serve the evolving needs of healthcare providers and their patients. For more information, visit www.complexhealthsolutions.com.

For Further Information

Ruth Cassidy, CHS Public Relations

ruth@straitsmouthcommunications.com

+1 978-473-4624

Related Images

complex-health-solutions.jpg

Complex Health Solutions

Patients with complex health conditions are often misdiagnosed or experience delays in diagnosis. RadixML uses a combination of medical expertise and machine learning algorithms to generate a report that predicts the most likely root causes of each individual's health issues.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/complex-health-solutions-accelerates-root-cause-identification-of-complex-chronic-health-conditions-300994535.html

SOURCE Complex Health Solutions