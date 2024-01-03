Complex, lengthy, supported by UAE – Defence Intelligence chief on "biggest PoW swap"

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has spoken about the preparations for the release of more than 200 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "After a long period of time, we have been able to conduct a very complex PoW swap.

…Preparations for this swap went on for quite a long time. The UAE directly participated in the organisation of this process, and together, with its help, we were able to do it."

Details: Budanov added that the Ukrainians coming home include a combat medic, as well as defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island and the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant who were captured in the early days of the full-scale war.

Background:

It was announced this evening that Ukraine has brought back over 200 soldiers and civilians who had been in Russian captivity.

More precisely, 230 Ukrainian defenders are coming home. Among them are 130 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (including 14 from the Territorial Defence and 14 from the Navy); 55 from the National Guard; 38 from the State Border Guard Service; one from the National Police, and six civilians who were illegally imprisoned.

