The complexities of living in such a broken society are daunting. How should we proceed?

In previous columns, I’ve noted the many stresses that society places on us and how they contribute to uncivil behavior when people encounter triggers. A worse problem is the extent to which people either live in chronically traumatic situations or have experienced past traumas that continue to affect their well-being and abilities to cope.

Domestic violence and child sexual abuse are cases in point. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States, equating to almost 10 million women and men in a one-year period. Some of this violence is sexual, with effects such as fearfulness, post-traumatic stress disorder and contraction of sexually transmitted diseases.

Child sexual abuse is even more horrific. The true extent is unknown because so many victims don’t report being abused. According to the Children’s Assessment Center, in 2006 there were likely more than 42 million adult survivors of child sexual abuse in the United States. Long-term effects are mental health issues, higher teen pregnancy rates, and over-sexualized behavior leading to an increased risk of sexually-transmitted diseases.

These are not the only types of trauma prevalent in our society, nor are their effects limited to those mentioned here. For many who live or have lived in trauma as well as many others, depression and anxiety are constant companions. Kindness, courage and civility, which I’ve extolled, do not come easily to people who cope with these conditions. Making it through the day without a major upset can be an act of courage, much less trying to be nice to people who are often rude, inconsiderate, or simply unaware of the burdens created by trauma.

We cannot simply assume that those who look well on the outside are well and happy on the inside. We also cannot assume that our efforts to be kind and civil to those who suffer will be met with courtesy. Those who live with fear could be suspicious of any kind overtures, and the reactions of anxious or depressed people could be influenced by their mental states. The complexities of living in such a broken society are daunting.

How should we proceed, especially when so many of us carry our own burdens? Kindness and compassion are the surest way to interact with anyone, even with those who rebuff our efforts to treat them well. In dealing with strangers who treat us uncivilly in one-off encounters, it’s always best to “turn the other cheek,” walk away, repay with kindness and so on. Frequently, we have our own stresses and triggers, and sometimes respond in kind. Analyzing when and why we respond negatively to others can enable us to identify situational triggers and toxic aspects of our own personalities. If we cannot always avoid circumstances that trigger us, we can try to be calm and mindful of our limitations.

Those of us who have not suffered severe trauma should be aware of how many of us have, and of how many of us are still in dangerous situations. The ball is in our court to control what is in our power ― our own attitudes and behavior — so we can lighten their loads if we can.

Nancy E. Snow is a professor of philosophy at the University of Kansas. She formerly was a philosophy professor at the University of Oklahoma and director of the Institute for the Study of Human Flourishing.

