Complii FinTech Solutions First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.003 loss per share (vs AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022)

Complii FinTech Solutions (ASX:CF1) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$6.63m (up 63% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$1.54m (loss widened by AU$1.35m from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.003 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.001 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Complii FinTech Solutions shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Complii FinTech Solutions that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

