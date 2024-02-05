Do you have to comply with police at a DUI checkpoint? What Florida law says about that

When police set up DUI checkpoints in South Florida, do you need to stop and comply?

Here’s what to know:

Can you refuse a DUI checkpoint in Florida?

Taking the test: Under Florida law, driving is a privilege. And if you accept the privilege of operating a motor vehicle with a driver’s license, then you have implied your consent to blowing into breath test or walking a straight line.

You can refuse to take a chemical or physical roadside test, but that could lead to the suspension of your driver’s license for a year for a first offense, or 18 months if you’ve previously had your license suspended.

Drivers need to comply if stopped at a DUI checkpoint.

Do you have to pull over at a sobriety checkpoint?

The rule: If a police officer pulls you over at a DUI checkpoint, you have to comply, as well as supply your license and registration. This driving rule applies all the time, and not just apply at DUI checkpoints. Pedestrians on public sidewalks typically don’t have to give police their ID unless they’re being accused of a crime. See all the YouTube videos about that.

Can you turn around to avoid a DUI checkpoint?

How to avoid the stop: You can turn around to avoid a DUI checkpoint if it’s a legal maneuver and safe to do so, according to The Law Place, a Florida legal firm.

But if you are seen turning around as you approach the area, your move may arouse suspicion and lead an officer to pull you over — especially if the quick turnaround breaks any traffic laws.