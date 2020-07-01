Composite Sandwich Panels Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Sandwich Panels Market by Product Type (Glass Fiber Composites and Carbon Fiber Composites), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, and Others), by Core Material Type (Nomex Honeycomb Composites, Aluminum Honeycomb Composites, and Other Composites), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

The report estimates the short-term as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for composite sandwich panels at the global, regional, as well as country level. The report further comprehends the opportunity loss that the market participants have to swallow by comparing pre-COVID with the post-COVID scenario. The report also portrays the long-term perspective of the market to understand the market recovery after the pandemic.

Composite Sandwich Panels Market: Highlights from the Report

Sandwich composite panel is a structure that is made of two thin laminate outer skins bonded to a lightweight thick core structure. These panels are majorly used in applications where a combination of high structural rigidity and low weight is required. Carbon fiber and glass fiber prepregs are commonly used as skin materials, whereas foam, aluminum honeycomb, nomex honeycomb, and balsa are commonly used core materials. The lightweight core resists the shear forces and provides insulation, whereas the two face skins provide durability, weather and impact resistance, and resist in-plane forces of tension and compression.

Composite sandwich panels are widely used in the aircraft industry in galleys, floors, interior panels, sidewalls, partitions, control surfaces, and overhead stowage bins. These panels are also successful in finding applications in other markets including building & construction, mass transportation, and marine. Floors, sidewalls, and other interior panels are the major applications in trains, whereas external cladding, access loads, insulated thermal envelops, ceiling panels, wall partitions, and fire-resisting compartment walls are in the building & construction industry. Interior bulkheads, decking, covers, and cabinetry are in powerboats and yachts.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted all the industries across the world. The aerospace & defense industry is projected to be among one of the worst-affected industries due to the pandemic. Marine (recreational boats and yachts) and building & construction are the other two major markets that are also recording a huge plunge in demand in 2020. Composite sandwich panel is uniquely positioned in the composites domain and had been witnessing excellent growth over the past decade. The composite sandwich panels market could not escape from such changing market dynamics and is anticipated to experience a hefty decline in 2020, taking the market much below its 2014-level. The demand for composite sandwich panels is anticipated to remain flat in 2021, followed by a quick rebound from 2022 onwards, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 2.4 billion in 2025.