Composite sketch of possible Ruiz Park killer released by Visalia detectives

A composite sketch of the possible 2020 Ruiz Park shooter was drawn after witnesses came forward to Visalia detectives.

On Friday, detectives shared the sketch with the public in hopes of catching the killer. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old.

The investigation into the death of a 15-year-boy has been underway since it was reported nearly three years ago.

Just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, patrol officers were called to the park at 639 E. Buena Vista Ave. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Justin Molina suffering from a single gunshot wound. Detectives believe the shooting took place during a drug deal.

Molina was rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died several days later.

Detectives have also recently received information that a 2000-2005, dark colored Chevrolet Tahoe may have been spotted leaving the area around the time Molina was killed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If anyone has any information or knowns the whereabouts of someone matching this description, call Detective Max Navo at 713-4234, or Sgt. Nate Flaws at 713-4092. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the department's tip line at 713-4738.

