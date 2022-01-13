A Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability: Why It's No Longer Just a Nice-to-have

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CRB

The regulatory environment is going in one direction: green. In our latest Horizons Report, we found that embracing sustainable change is no longer negotiable as 97% of life sciences companies report having committed to sustainability metrics – with three key factors driving these commitments.

Jeff Wegner, PE, CEM, LEED AP and Maya DeHart share their insights on regulatory environments, customer and shareholder expectations and technology considerations.

To learn more about the factors influencing this trend, download the report TODAY: http://ow.ly/x7EM50HaNsf

About CRBCRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our more than 1,400 employees provide best-in-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/a-comprehensive-approach-to-sustainability-why-its-no-longer-just-a-nice-to-have-316817152