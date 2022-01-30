Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc. looks to open new emergency youth shelter in Mulberry

Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc. received a donated building to open a new 8,625 square-foot emergency youth shelter, located at 120 West 6th St. in Mulberry.

With a donation of a new building, Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc. (CJS) looks to open a new 8,625 square-foot emergency youth shelter in Mulberry.

CJS, which supports at-risk youth and families in crisis, will relocate the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter to a former Dollar General building located at 120 W. 6th St. following renovations. The building was donated by the Palmer family of the PSA Land Company LLC.

The current building, located in Cecil, has provided emergency shelter for 14 male and female youth ages 10 to 17 since 1984.

Janice Justice, executive director of Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc., described the primary mission of the shelter to support family reunification.

“We work together with the families to help with reunification and working on the problems at home so that we can get [the youth] back safely … [with] better communication and better ways of handling things at home,” Justice said.

The shelter is one of many services provided by CJS across western Arkansas, including casework, a re-entry program for delinquent offenses, mentoring, community service, support groups, and parenting classes.

CJS is a nonprofit organization that holds a contract with the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services. It is licensed by DHS as a child placement agency and an emergency residential child care facility.

Supporting youth in need

Around 100 to 150 teens are helped by the Western Arkansas Youth Shelter each year, although that number has been slightly lower due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justice said.

“It’s room and board for up to 60 days,” she said. “It’s an emergency shelter … [and] the average length of stay is 19 to 20 days. Some of the kids are just there overnight or a couple of nights until we can get them back to where they belong.”

The shelter takes in teens facing difficult home situations resulting from family conflict and crisis, youth at risk of delinquency, runaways and homeless youth. They also have two spots for emergency placement in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services until they can find a foster home or longer-term care for youth.

Story continues

All admissions to the shelter are voluntary, and most teens are placed by a CJS or DHS caseworker. All residents must have the consent of a guardian, or, in rare cases, a court order. Runaway youth sign for themselves, and the staff immediately begins working to contact the families for reunification.

It is not a detention center or jail, Justice said. Instead, the organization’s mission is to provide a safe space for youth that have no other place to go.

Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Inc. received a donated building to open a new 8,625 square-foot emergency youth shelter, located at 120 West 6th St. in Mulberry.

Residents are provided with a place to stay for up to 60 days with three meals a day, group counseling sessions and recreational activities. They also continue their education with an on-site classroom.

“It works out much better for the kids … because they get individualized attention, and they can work at their own pace,” Justice said. “They’re able to catch up. A lot of them have school issues, and that’s a lot of the reason they’re there.”

The shelter currently partners with the County Line School District and will work with the Mulberry School District at their new location.

The move to Mulberry

The shelter currently is in Franklin County, which CJS no longer services as of the mid-1990s, Justice said, due to the state changing contracts from being over regions to being over judicial districts. This excluded Franklin County from the six counties CJS serves.

The shelter building is also 91 years old, which requires extensive maintenance and costs for the organization for upkeep. CJS rents the building from the Western Arkansas County Judges Youth Shelter Inc. for $1 a year. From 1987 to 2021, maintenance costs for CJS have been more than $220,000.

Justice said relocating allows CJS to be closer to much-needed services for residents, including medical care and therapy appointments, and with shorter commutes for employees and parents.

The new shelter will also have space for two additional residents, allowing CJS to care for more youth in need.

New community partnerships

Justice looks forward to the new relationships the shelter will be able to develop with the Mulberry community.

Across from the new location is the Mulberry Community Food Pantry, one of many places youth could volunteer.

“I’m hoping we will get the kids involved and working with that,” she said. “... Hopefully, people there will see that we are good community partners, and we give back.”

The CJS community service program currently partners with other organizations in the region, including Antioch for Youth & Family.

The Mulberry city planning and zoning committee recommended rezoning the property for the shelter Jan. 10, and the city council approved the rezoning Jan. 18.

During a neighborhood meeting held Jan. 6 prior to the rezoning approval, Justice shared a presentation explaining the goals and work of CJS with community members against the relocation. She expressed gratitude for those who changed their minds about the shelter.

“Now, all we have to do is continue to show people that it will be a positive thing for the community,” she said.

How to help

Fundraising for the relocation is still ongoing and CJS is still seeking additional donors to complete the $1.7 million construction. The organization has been able to raise $1.05 million so far.

Those interested in donating can visit www.cjsinc.org or call 479-785-4031 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Local nonprofit receives building for new emergency youth shelter