Compromise is found: Ukraine will withdraw its WTO complaint against Slovakia

The Ministers of Agriculture of Slovakia and Ukraine have agreed on the creation of a licensing system for grain trade, which will allow lifting the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to Slovakia as soon as the system is in place.

Source: the Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia, as Reuters writes

Details: Last week, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary announced national restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports after the European Commission decided not to extend the import ban.

The conflict escalated after Ukraine filed a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over these bans, the agency writes.

"(Ministers) agreed on creating a grain trade system based on issuing and controlling licences," the Slovak ministry said in a statement.

"Until this system is up and running and fully tested, the ban on imports of four commodities from Ukraine remains in place," the agency added.

Ukraine has also agreed to withdraw its complaint to the WTO, the Slovak ministry added. At the same time, the ministry did not provide details on how the licensing system would work.

The Slovak import ban was approved until the end of the year.

Background:

It was reported that the Ukrainian government offered neighbouring countries a compromise scenario regarding grain exports.

