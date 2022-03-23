Compromising List Released In Error + Million Dollar Winner

Jeff Edwards

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Here are the share-worthy stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network to talk about from Tuesday, March 22:

» Across America

  1. Sen. Ted Cruz Involved In Dispute At Montana Airport, Video Shows

  2. FL Swimmer 'Rightful Winner' Over Trans Athlete, DeSantis Says

  3. Dredging Underway To Free Container Ship Stuck In Chesapeake Bay

  4. GM Recalls 740K SUVs Because Headlights Are Too Bright

» Find Your Patch and more news of the day, including our most-read stories.

» Check out and Like the Hudson Valley Patches' Facebook pages.

The Patch community platform includes communities in the mid- and lower Hudson Valley, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

This article originally appeared on the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Patch

Recommended Stories