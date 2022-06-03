Is Comptoir Group (LON:COM) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Comptoir Group Carry?

As you can see below, Comptoir Group had UK£2.80m of debt at January 2022, down from UK£3.00m a year prior. But it also has UK£9.87m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£7.07m net cash.

How Strong Is Comptoir Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Comptoir Group had liabilities of UK£9.18m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£21.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£9.87m in cash and UK£375.1k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total UK£20.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the UK£10.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Comptoir Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Given that Comptoir Group has more cash than debt, we're pretty confident it can handle its debt, despite the fact that it has a lot of liabilities in total. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Comptoir Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Comptoir Group reported revenue of UK£21m, which is a gain of 66%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Comptoir Group?

Although Comptoir Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of UK£1.6m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. The saving grace for the stock is the strong revenue growth of 66% over the last twelve months. But we genuinely do think the balance sheet is a risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Comptoir Group .

