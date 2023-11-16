Compton to name street after Eazy-E

TechCrunch

Jay Hack, an AI researcher with a background in natural language processing and computer vision, came to the realization several years ago that large language models (LLMs) -- think OpenAI's GPT-4 or ChatGPT -- have the potential to make developers more productive by translating natural language requests into code. With the help of a small team, Hack slowly expanded these experiments into a platform, Codegen, that attempts to automate as many mundane, repetitive software engineering tasks as possible leveraging LLMs. "Codegen automates the menial labor out of software engineering by empowering AI agents to ship code," Hack told TechCrunch in an email interview.