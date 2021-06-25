Comptroller gives court credit for clean audit

Jun. 25—An 18-month state audit of the Morris Town Justice Court found no need for improvement in its operations.

The Office of New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that Judge Peter J. McCann, who has served the town of Morris for four years, "collected, deposited, disbursed, recorded and reported the fines and fees we reviewed in an accurate and timely manner," according to a June 11 report.

The town court has jurisdiction over vehicle and traffic, criminal, civil and small claims brought before it. As town justice, McCann is also responsible for adjudicating legal matters within his jurisdiction and administers money collected from fines, surcharges, civil fees, restitution and bail.

During the audit period, McCann deposited cash receipts totaling $25,398 and made disbursements totaling $30,398, according to the report. Examiners reviewed a sample of 42 cash receipts totaling $7,307 and all disbursements totaling $30,398 and found all reconciliations and accountabilities to be "accurately prepared" and the money "collected and properly accounted for."

"Aside from minor deficiencies discussed with Town officials, we found that receipts tested were generally deposited timely and intact, recorded in a timely manner and reported to the (Office of the State Comptroller's Justice Court Fund)," the report read.

State officials had no recommendations for McCann. In a May 17 response letter, McCann wrote that he found the report to be "accurate and complete."