Our Take On Compugen's (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Salary

This article will reflect on the compensation paid to Anat Cohen-Dayag who has served as CEO of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) since 2010. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Compugen.

Comparing Compugen Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Compugen Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$941k for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 10% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$395k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.4m. This suggests that Anat Cohen-Dayag is paid below the industry median. Furthermore, Anat Cohen-Dayag directly owns US$1.5m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$395k US$391k 42% Other US$546k US$463k 58% Total Compensation US$941k US$854k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Compugen is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Compugen Ltd.'s Growth

Compugen Ltd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 21% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue has collapsed effectively to zero.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Compugen Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 359%, over three years, would leave most Compugen Ltd. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Compugen pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. When taking into account the company's strong EPS growth over the past three years, it appears CEO compensation is modest. Plus, we can't ignore the impressive shareholder returns, and won't be surprised if some shareholders were to reward such excellent all-around performance with a raise.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 4 warning signs for Compugen (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

