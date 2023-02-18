CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) insiders have significant skin in the game with 52% ownership

If you want to know who really controls CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 52% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Frank Gotthardt with 34% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.8% and 6.5% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of €2.5b, that means insiders have a whopping €1.3b worth of shares in their own names. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

