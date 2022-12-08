CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = €93m ÷ (€2.0b - €336m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's ROCE Trending?

In terms of CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.7% from 14% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

