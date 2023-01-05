As CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA (ETR:COP) rallies 6.4% this past week, investors may now be noticing the company's one-year earnings growth

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 43%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 17%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 41% in the last three years. On the other hand the share price has bounced 6.4% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 4.5% in the same period.

While the last year has been tough for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 11%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.3%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA shareholders are down 42% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

