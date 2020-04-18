What Is CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's (ETR:COP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea (ETR:COP) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 28% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 51.89 that there is some investor optimism about CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea. As you can see below, CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea has a much higher P/E than the average company (11.6) in the healthcare services industry.

That means that the market expects CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 21%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's Balance Sheet

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's net debt is 12% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's P/E Ratio

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea's P/E is 51.9 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 38.0 back then to 51.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.