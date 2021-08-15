Computacenter (LON:CCC) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Computacenter's (LON:CCC) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Computacenter is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = UK£194m ÷ (UK£2.4b - UK£1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Computacenter has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Computacenter

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Computacenter compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Computacenter deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 121% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 24%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Computacenter has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 66%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Computacenter has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 281% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Computacenter that you might find interesting.

Computacenter is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

