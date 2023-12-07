New computer center at Orlando Boys & Girls Club to help families with internet access

Families living near Camping World Stadium now have easy access to the internet thanks to AT&T and Dell Computers.

Officials cut the ribbon on a new computer center at the Boys & Girls Club on South Lakeland Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials said $50,000 worth of equipment was donated to the new center.

The president of Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida said this will help families who have trouble getting online.

The center will help students with their school activities and teach parents how to use technology thanks to free computer classes.

