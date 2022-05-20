Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future

Toby Sterling
·5 min read

By Toby Sterling

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - ASML, a semiconductor industry and stock market giant, has to think smaller. Or maybe bigger.

It is building machines the size of double-decker buses, weighing over 200 tonnes, in its quest to produce beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in everything from phones and laptops to cars and AI.

The company has enjoyed a rosy decade, its shares leaping 1,000% to take its value past 200 billion euros as it swept up most of the world's business for these lithography systems.

It's now preparing to roll out a new $400 million machine for next-generation chips which it hopes will be its flagship by the late 2020s but for now remains an engineering challenge.

Executives at ASML's headquarters in the Dutch town of Veldhoven told Reuters a prototype was on track to be completed in the first half of 2023. They said the company and longtime R&D partner IMEC were setting up a test lab on the spot - a first - so top chipmakers and their suppliers can explore the machine's properties and prepare to use production models as early as 2025.

Yet, as investors expect further dominance and growth to justify ASML's valuation at 35 times 2021 earnings, there is little margin for error should the company encounter technical or supply-chain snags.

"Every check is green right now," said Christophe Fouquet, head of EUV programs at ASML. "But, you know, we still have to see it all (assembled) together."

EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML's most advanced machines.

The fortunes of the project are also important for ASML's customers, chipmakers racing to expand production amid a global shortage. They include U.S. player Intel, South Korea's Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC, the biggest, which makes chips for the likes of Apple, AMD and Nvidia.

Industry specialist Dan Hutcheson of VLSI Research, who is not involved with the ASML project, said the new technology - known as a "High-NA" version of EUV - could provide a significant advantage to some chipmakers.

"It's a bit like who's got the best gun," he said.

"So either ASML makes it happen or they don't make it happen," he added. "But if they make it happen, and you don't have your orders and you miss out on this, you've immediately made yourself non-competitive."

He said TSMC eclipsed its rivals by integrating ASML's EUV machines first in the late 2010s - a mistake Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has vowed not to make again with High-NA.

Lithography is a key determinant of how small circuitry on a chip can get, with High-NA promising a 66% reduction. Smaller is better in chipmaking, as the more transistors you pack in the same space, the faster and more energy efficient a chip can be.

Circuitry is now approaching the atomic level, leading to predictions that the end is nigh for "Moore's Law", a famous 1960's observation that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years.

"If they (ASML) don't succeed it will become difficult to continue with Moore's Law," said Jos Versteeg, an analyst at Dutch-based bank InsingerGilissen, though he noted engineers had defied similar doubts in the past.

FIRST LIGHT ON SILICON

Since 2000, ASML has rapidly taken market share from Japanese competitors Nikon and Canon, which now mainly focus on older technology. ASML controls more than 90% of the lithography market. No competitor is attempting to build an EUV system, citing high development costs.

Shortages of ASML's machines, which cost up to $160 million each, are a bottleneck for chipmakers, who have plans to spend more than $100 billion in the coming years to build extra fabrication plants to meet demand.

The High-NA machines will be about 30% bigger than their predecessors, which themselves require three Boeing 747s to carry them in sections.

IMEC, a non-profit research group that cooperates with companies across the semiconductor industry, believes setting up the lab at ASML could save up to a year in development time.

ASML said it had five orders for pilot machines, which should be delivered in 2024, and "more than five" orders from five different customers for faster production models for delivery starting in 2025.

But this is no slam-dunk.

There are formidable challenges in integrating a host of complex components, including an optics system of polished, hyper-smooth curved mirrors, which are being built in a vacuum by Germany's Carl Zeiss.

Versteeg at InsingerGilissen said that while ASML enjoyed a near monopoly, its "pricing is dependent on the productivity of the machines". Meanwhile, it must sell EUV tools to the shrinking number of companies that make leading-edge chips, which include memory chip makers SK Hynix and Micron.

ASML is also tied to the wider fortunes of the cyclical chip industry, which some researchers expect to double past $1 trillion in annual sales this decade.

Fouquet worries most about supply-chain issues.

"Right now, and like with every other product, we see some stress in the supply chain, and this is if you ask me today, probably the biggest challenge we have with High-NA."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia still reviewing proposed cut in palm oil export tax -commodities minister

    Malaysia is still reviewing the viability of a temporary cut of a crude palm oil export tax, the Commodities Ministry said on Friday, after Indonesia lifted an export ban that has rattled the market. Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, is looking to boost its share of the edible oil market after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted sunflower oil shipments and Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports further tightened global supplies. Top producer Indonesia said it would lift the ban from Monday, and instead impose a domestic market sales requirement in a bid to ensure domestic supply of cooking oil.

  • WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features for businesses

    (Reuters) -WhatsApp is introducing free cloud-based API services in a push to get more businesses using the app, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the company's messaging event on Thursday. The messaging service, which has increasingly courted business users, is one of several platforms where Facebook-owner Meta has launched more shopping and business-focused features. Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's "Conversations" event, said the offering would mean "any business or developer can easily access our service, build directly on top of WhatsApp to customize their experience and speed up their response time to customers by using our secure WhatsApp Cloud API hosted by Meta."

  • China Carbon Market Has New Woes With Prices Already Flatlining

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s beleaguered carbon market is facing more delays getting emissions allowances, as it struggles to resolve data fraud problems. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyT

  • Financial advisor shares advice as stock market sees major drop

    The stock market has seen major drops since the start of the year.

  • Biden Heads to Asia With Semiconductors and Security in Mind

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden embarked on his first presidential trip to South Korea and Japan, where he’s set Friday to visit a Samsung Electronics Co.’s semiconductor complex as he seeks to bolster supply chains that reduce reliance on China.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign

  • Ukraine Latest: US Steps Up Aid to Get Weapons on Battlefield

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden welcomed congressional passage of $40 billion in aid for Ukraine and announced a new package of weapons he said would be sent “directly to the front lines.”Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a

  • WhatsApp adds messaging tools to attract businesses

    WhatsApp parent Meta is moving forward with its push to attract businesses to its popular chat app, part its effort to find new ways to make money beyond targeted advertisements on its other platforms, Facebook and Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday unveiled a developer tool, WhatsApp Cloud API, which will enable businesses to message and chat with their customers more easily. Zuckerberg called it “an important step to help more businesses connect with people and help more people message the businesses that they want to support — big and small.”

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...

  • Facebook Archrival Marks Gaming Push With Latest Move

    ByteDance Ltd owned TikTok conducted tests for users to play games on its video-sharing app in Vietnam, marking its major push into gaming, Reuters reports. Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue and user time on the app. The Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook rival looks to roll out gaming more widely in Southeast Asia by the third quarter. Also Read: TikTok Revenue Set To Surpass Twitter, Snap Revenue Combined TikTok tested bringing HTML5 games, a common form o

  • Here's Why Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's...

  • Vulcan Value Partners: “We Expect Meta (FB) to Return to Double-Digit Bottom Line Growth Next Year”

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Applied's second quarter of fiscal 2022 earnings call. Joining me are Gary Dickerson, our president and CEO; and Brice Hill, our chief financial officer. Information concerning the risks and uncertainties is contained in Applied's most recent Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC.

  • China’s Stimulus Tops $5 Trillion as Covid Zero Hits Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s plans to bolster growth as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns crush activity will see a whopping $5.3 trillion pumped into its economy this year.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Con

  • Microsoft Hires Chief Product Officer for Parts of Security Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. hired a new chief product officer for some of its security and management products as security chief Charlie Bell begins revamping the company’s cybersecurity product divisions. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Wa

  • Lufthansa CEO says Boeing 'will get back to its feet'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Thursday the German airline strongly backs U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co, which has faced criticism over program delays. Earlier this month, Lufthansa said it would buy 10 cargo planes including seven of the 777X version, also known as 777-8F, and boosted its order for Boeing 787s. "Boeing as a symbol of America will get back to its feet," Spohr said at a luncheon speech in Washington.

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progr

  • Is this really the government and governor we want? | Opinion

    We need compassionate, inspiring leaders not those who demean and divide for personal gain.

  • Is This the Time to Buy Costco?

    Costco Wholesale saw its share price plunge sharply in the past six weeks. Have prices reached a level or area where some farsighted investors see an opportunity? In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of COST, below, we can see a falling window (gap) and large red (bearish) candle before today's spinning top pattern where bulls and bears are in close balance.

  • That Bacon, Chicken and Beef Won’t Get Cheaper Anytime Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Producing the world’s meat has rarely been this expensive.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyIn southern Calgary, Don Lowe, who’s been a cattle rancher for 40 years, had

  • Netflix layoffs just the start as streamer stages rebound: 'It's time to be a real company,' says media exec

    Netflix has some work to do. Here's what the streamer should focus on as it works to fine tune its business and reestablish itself as a platform leader.