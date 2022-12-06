Computer equipment mistaken for gun led to lockdown of 2 Scottsdale schools

Two north Scottsdale schools were locked down Friday after a report of a person with a gun on campus, but authorities now say it was something much more benign.

Instead of a firearm, a student was carrying computer equipment they had checked out from the campus tech room, Scottsdale police said Monday. The report of a weapon led to the lockdown of Cactus Shadows High School and neighboring Black Mountain Elementary School.

Another student at Cactus Shadows High School reported to the school resource officer that they saw a student with a gun on campus, but after completing interviews and reviewing video and school records, police determined it was a laptop and power brick with a cord.

Scottsdale police said that while the student was carrying the equipment, a portion of the cord hung down and "resembled the barrel of a pistol."

Police noted that the student who reported the gun sighting was "very cooperative" with officers and they did not believe the student meant it as a hoax.

"The reporting student did exactly what law enforcement encourages people to do: See something? Say something," the Scottsdale Police Department said in a news release. "This allows law enforcement and the school to work in partnership to make everyone safe until the situation is resolved."

Police said that no students are facing school discipline or criminal charges as a result of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Student mistaken for carrying a gun causes two schools in Scottsdale to lockdown