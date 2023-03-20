Computer glitch affects bail at Mecklenburg County jail

A technical issue in the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is having an impact on operations at the jail Monday, leaving some inmates waiting longer than usual to post bail and get out.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned that two computer systems in the sheriff’s office were supposed to be merged on Friday, but it didn’t go as planned. The glitch has resulted in several operations being down, including the system at the jail that provides mugshots for active inmates.

The technical issue means that jail staffers are now having to process bail bonds completely by hand and on paper until a fix is completed.

The MCSO’s website says the sheriff’s office is conducting an upgrade to a new electronic warrant system that is supposed to be done by about 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said how long it could be before the computer system is fixed.

