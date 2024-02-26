Computer grading of STAAR answers leaves Texas schools with questions

Short written responses by students on the newly redesigned STAAR tests are being scored by a computer program instead of human graders.

Some Texas school administrators were surprised this month to learn short written responses on the newly redesigned state assessment will be scored by a computer program instead of human graders.

The Texas Education Agency has pointed to efficiency gains and insists the grading program is consistent and accurate, but the rollout has left some administrators with more questions than answers.

The state agency this fall launched the new grading system for short-answer questions on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, a series of standardized tests students begin taking in third grade.

The agency used a computer program to grade short written answers for students who took the STAAR in December, when usually only high school level tests are offered, said Jose Rios, director of student assessment at the TEA.

“It helps us be more efficient,” Rios said.

The change comes after the agency last spring rolled out a new version of the STAAR, which replaced the previous standardized test in 2012. Along with an all-digital format, the redesigned version of the test included more written short-answer questions for most subjects, a change agency officials said would better reflect students’ performance.

The rollout came with a slew of concerns from school administrators, particularly regarding the online format.

Human graders scored the short-answer questions for the spring tests, but now the agency plans to move forward with the computer-graded format, said Chris Rozunick, TEA director of assessment development.

“We made sure that the technology was working, that we were able to replicate all of our spring ‘23 scoring, which was done by all humans,” Rozunick said.

The computer program isn’t artificial intelligence and won’t learn as it goes, she said.

“There's no ability for the program to learn beyond a single prompt,” Rozunick said. “We have to use human inputs to program the engine.”

School leaders and assessment experts still have a degree of skepticism about the process, said Kevin Brown, executive director of the Texas Association of School Administrators. Some remain concerned about the new grading system even after the agency has answered a lot of questions administrators had, especially during a recent call with superintendents.

“The lack of communication widespread to all school districts has made this more complicated than it needed,” Brown said.

For example, a much larger proportion of students scored zero on the short constructed response questions in the fall than in the spring.

Of the 92,008 students who took the end-of-course English II test in December, 79% scored a zero on the constructed response, compared with 25% in spring 2023 and only 8% in December 2022, according to TEA data.

In a Feb. 14 letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath, the Texas School Alliance expressed concern about this spike in zeros.

“This seems to be an unprecedented change that a ‘heads up’ would be reasonably warranted,” wrote the alliance, which represents 46 larger school districts.

In the Austin school district, the proportion of students with a zero on the English II short response question jumped from 17% in December 2022 to 30% in spring 2023 and to 87% in December 2023, according to TEA data.

Because of the test redesign, which included a new rubric for short-response questions, it’s difficult to know the cause of the spike in zero scores, Brown said.

“If there's going to be a change in the way grading is done, then that ought to be transparent to everybody,” Brown said. “Everybody ought to know that going in and have confidence that that works well. I don't think we're at that place yet.”

Not all zero scores get a human grader, according to the TEA. The rubric and criteria for grading students' written responses have changed since 2022. Before 2023, students generally didn't receive below a two, according to the agency.

The agency has insisted the grading program undergoes significant quality control. Humans grade a quarter of the responses to make sure they’re getting the same grade as the program, Rios said. The agency also routes responses that give the computer program a “low confidence” or “no response” output to a human grader.

The automated scoring does save the agency money, Rios said.

The agency would probably need to spend an additional $15 million to $20 million to have humans grade every short-response question, he said.

