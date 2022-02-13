Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.05 per share on the 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Computer Modelling Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Computer Modelling Group's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 62% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 18.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 71% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.26 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.20. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.6% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Computer Modelling Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 5.3% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Computer Modelling Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Computer Modelling Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Computer Modelling Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Computer Modelling Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

