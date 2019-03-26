Widespread computer outage briefly affects passengers on American, Alaska and JetBlue airlines

The troubles, which lasted about 30 minutes, were due to a technical glitch at Sabre, a major airline reservations system.

Passengers on American, Alaska and JetBlue airlines were greeted with travel hassles Tuesday morning due to a brief computer outage.

Passengers couldn't check in, and the boarding of flights was held up due to a technical glitch at airline reservations giant Sabre.

The problem lasted about 30 minutes, American spokesman Ross Feinstein said. No flights on the airline were canceled.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,'' the airline said in a statement.

Sabre also apologized via Twitter, blaming a "system issue.''

Earlier today, Sabre experienced a system issue that impacted some customers. Technical teams were immediately engaged. Systems have recovered and customers are reporting normal operations. We apologize for the inconvenience to those affected. — Sabre (@Sabre_Corp) March 26, 2019

During the outage, airlines were telling passengers to be patient, with JetBlue responding to one passenger's tweet: "Hang tight, we'll assist as soon as we can."

Hang tight, we'll assist as soon as we can. — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) March 26, 2019

