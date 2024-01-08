Computer programmer with peanut allergy told paramedics ‘I’m going to die’ before death

James Atkinson (pictured), ordered the Deliveroo with his flatmate, having searched the internet for likely ingredients in certain foods - PA

A 23-year-old with a peanut allergy who ate a slice of a pizza he had ordered via Deliveroo told paramedics he was about to die before he fell profoundly unconscious, an inquest has heard.

Computer programmer James Atkinson ordered a chicken tikka masala pizza, chips and Indian dishes with his flatmate, having searched the internet for likely ingredients in certain foods, the hearing in Newcastle was told.

Rapidly unwell

The former Newcastle University student, originally from Leeds, was said to have eaten some chips and less than one slice of the pizza before he realised something was wrong as he became rapidly unwell.

While his flatmate unsuccessfully searched for his EpiPen, Mr Atkinson rang for an ambulance.

Craig Hassall KC, for the family, said that when the paramedics arrived, Mr Atkinson reportedly told them as he struggled to breathe that he was going to die.

Home Office pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton outlined the background to her inquiry into his death, and said Mr Atkinson was “gasping for air” when the ambulance crew arrived.

By the time he had been helped downstairs, he was assessed to have a Glasgow coma score of three, Dr Bolton said, and was “profoundly unconscious”.

Death confirmed at 9.21pm

Mr Atkinson was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle at 8.40pm on July 10 2020 and, despite the efforts of medics to resuscitate him, his death was confirmed at 9.21pm.

Toxicology tests showed he had no alcohol or other drugs in his system at the time and so his decision-making ability was not impaired, the inquest heard.

Dr Bolton said Mr Atkinson was known to be “usually very good” at monitoring his allergies, having been diagnosed with a peanut allergy 10 years earlier.

The contents of his stomach were examined by an expert after his death and what were possibly nuts were found.

Examination of the uneaten takeaway food also detected the presence of peanuts, as did analysis of a “nut mix” at the Dadyal restaurant in Newcastle which supplied it, Dr Bolton said.

Cause of death anaphylaxis

She gave the cause of death as anaphylaxis following peanut ingestion.

Coroner Karen Dilks asked Dr Bolton if the outcome would have been different had an EpiPen been found to use on Mr Atkinson.

The pathologist said: “Even with the appropriate use of an EpiPen, there’s no guarantee that an individual will survive, but it certainly increases your chances.”

When Dr Bolton answered Mr Hassall’s comment about Mr Atkinson saying he was going to die, she said: “He experienced his difficulty in breathing and he was becoming aware it was getting worse, (and) individuals do sometimes say ‘I am going to die’.

“Medically, that is taken very seriously. Everybody is still doing everything they can to stop that being the case, and, in fact, to prove the individual wrong.”

‘Gift for making others happy’

At the start of the hearing, Mr Atkinson’s parents, Jill and Stuart, together read out a pen-portrait of their son.

On behalf of the family, his father said: “James had a gift of making others happy, checking in on friends and offering support when needed.

“To be in his company with his amazing sense of humour and infectious laugh was a privilege.

“First on the dance floor and last to leave, James lived life to its fullest but also had a sensitive and thoughtful side.

“His whole family meant the world to him. He was loving, kind and caring.

“James’s sudden death has left an insurmountable hole in our hearts.

“He had his whole life ahead of him full of future plans and dreams that will not be realised or witnessed by his family.

“No more memories to make.

‘Blessed to have him’

“We were blessed to have him for the 23 years that we did. He is irreplaceable.

“However, to honour him we hold a forever space in our hearts and carry him with us always - our beautiful boy, James.”

The inquest, set to last two weeks, continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.