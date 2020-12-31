Computer shop owner sues Twitter over Hunter Biden laptop story
Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac and attorney Brian Della Rocca provide insight on ‘America’s Newsroom.’
Donald Trump was dealt a stinging rebuke by Republican senators last night as Congress overrode his veto of a sweeping defence bill. It was the first time in Mr Trump's four years as president that Congress had blocked his veto power. Many Republican senators joined Democrats in an 81-13 vote to override, well over the two thirds majority required. As a result the annual $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military in 2021 will become law. Mr Trump had called the result, which was expected, a "disgraceful act of cowardice" and the Republican leadership in Congress "weak". The bill will provide a three per cent pay raise for US troops and included elements relating to defence policy, troop levels, weapons systems and military construction. Mr Trump had vetoed it, arguing it allowed for the renaming of military bases that honour Confederate generals, and that it limited his ability to bring troops home from Afghanistan and Germany. He also tried to link passage of the bill to measures targeting social media companies. Throughout Mr Trump's term Republican senators had been highly reluctant to break so publicly with him. He had vetoed eight previous bills and none were overridden. But with less than three weeks left in office Mr Trump's influence with Republican senators appeared to have receded markedly. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said: "It's time for us to deliver this bill. It's our chance to remind brave service members and their families that we have their backs." It came as Republicans also faced a deepening split over Mr Trump's last ditch attempt to overturn the US presidential election result. Over 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives may be ready to back a move not to certify the outcome at a joint session of Congress on Jan 6, it emerged. But even with that level of support the attempt to block the result still had no chance of success. Mr McConnell privately urged colleagues to accept the election result, and called his own vote on Jan 6 the "most consequential I have ever cast". In an open letter Ben Sasse, the Republican senator from Nebraska, accused colleagues of "playing with fire". He said: "Let’s be clear what is happening here. We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there’s a quick way to tap into the president’s populist base without doing any real, long-term damage. But they’re wrong. "Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government." The move to oppose the election results was ignited by Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri. He will object, forcing a two-hour debate, followed by a vote in the Senate, and in the House of Representatives. The session in Congress will take place a day after two run-off races in Georgia, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate. David Perdue, one of two Republican candidates, announced he would spend the final days of the campaign in quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, it emerged that staffing changes were to be made to the Secret Service's presidential detail when Joe Biden takes office on Jan 20. Mr Biden's camp was said to have expressed concerns that current agents might be politically supportive of Mr Trump. Mr Trump cut short a trip to Florida and headed back to Washington on New Year's Eve. In a New Year video message he hailed "historic victories" on the economy and fighting the pandemic. He said: "We have to be remembered for what's been done." In the final weeks of his term the president was also facing an ongoing battle with Republicans in Congress, including Mr McConnell, after he called for an increase in stimulus cheques to Americans. He also faced growing friction with Iran.
Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.
Crowds of partiers filled the main square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Thursday night to watch a concert and fireworks show marking the new year, state media showed, amid restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak. State television showed participants wearing face masks but standing close together as they waved glowing lights and balloons in Kim Il Sung Square. Performers - none of the them wearing protective masks - sang and danced on a stage decorated with a large, colourful "2021" sign.
Republicans faced a deepening split last night over whether to back Donald Trump's last ditch attempt to overturn the US presidential election result. It emerged over 140 Republicans in the House of Representatives may be ready to back a move not to certify the outcome at a joint session of Congress on Jan 6. Senior Republicans tried to rein in colleagues arguing that their bid to publicly show loyalty to Mr Trump was "playing with fire" and would only further undermine public faith in the electoral system. The president cut short a trip to Florida and headed back to Washington on New Year's Eve. But even with that level of support the attempt to block the result still had no chance of success in Congress. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, privately urged colleagues to accept it. Mr McConnell called his own vote on Jan 6 the "most consequential I have ever cast" - more important than on war or impeachment.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said. Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up military activity near the island. China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing U.S. support for the self-governed island.
Travellers will be barred from returning to illegal sites for a year under a Government crackdown to be announced in the New Year. Police will get powers to prosecute travellers if they return to a specific site within 12 months, a quadrupling of the time limit from the current three months. Those who breach the law will face up to three months in jail and fines of up to £2,000. It is part of an overhaul of the legislation to prevent illegal encampments which ministers say cause communities “significant distress.” The reforms, part of the Police Powers and Protection Bill due in the New Year, will give councils powers to direct travellers to authorised sites in neighbouring council districts. Currently, police are banned from moving travellers to sites outside the council area where they have camped. Police will also be able to act sooner as the threshold for intervention will be dropped from six illegally parked caravans to two. It follows widespread complaints from MPs and residents about trespassing, noise and anti-social behaviour. It is estimated there are some 23,000 traveller caravans in England, of which 14 per cent are parked on unauthorised sites. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to make good a manifesto commitment to give police new powers “to arrest and seize the property and vehicles of trespassers who set up unauthorised encampments, in order to protect our communities.” This will be done by making it a criminal offence for travellers to intentionally trespass on private land when setting up an encampment. The change was campaigned for by Ms Patel when she was a backbench MP alongside Alok Sharma, now the Business Secretary, and John Whittingdale, a culture minister. Mr Sharma said: “My view is clear – the law needs strengthening and trespass needs to be made a criminal offence. “This is the case in the Republic of Ireland and we need this change here. It will deter illegal encampments as the individuals concerned will understand they will face criminal law sanctions, rather than civil ones, right from the start.” The civil sanctions for fly tipping, which leaves farmers having to pay tens of thousands of pounds to clear up dumped rubbish, and squatting in commercial premises are expected to remain unaffected by the changes. The proposal to criminalise trespass was first mooted by the Tories in the party’s 2010 general election manifesto. “The vast majority of travellers are law-abiding citizens – but illegal sites often give an unfair, negative image of their community and cause distress and misery to those who live nearby,” said a Government source. “There is a widespread perception that the law does not apply to travellers and that is deeply troubling.” The moves are being opposed by traveller organisations who claim they are more about electioneering than tackling any perceived problem. The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity said that even the police did not believe the new criminal powers were necessary. Responses to the Government’s consultation obtained by the charity under freedom of information (FOI) legislation, showed that 75 per cent of police responses indicated their current powers were sufficient and/or proportionate. Additionally, 84 per cent did not support the criminalisation of unauthorised encampments, and 65 per cent said lack of site provision was the real problem. Abbie Kirkby, advice and policy manager at FFT, said the proposed laws would make the lives of Gypsies and Travellers a misery. She said: “The evidence we have collected shows that the Home Office are deliberately ignoring police views on unauthorised encampments. The timing of the consultation made it clear that the Government’s motive was to use Gypsies and Travellers to gather votes at election time.”
Prosecutors in the case against the four Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd requested that the trial delayed by three months. The Star Tribune reports prosecutors cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount of time needed before enough people are vaccinated and health risks are sufficiently diminished. The trial has been scheduled for March 8 for the four now-fired police officers charged in the death of Floyd on May 25 while he was forcibly detained on a south Minneapolis street corner.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the U.S. government to immediately enlist veterinarians, combat medics and others in an all-out national campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations and slow a surging rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The Utah Republican, who ran unsuccessfully for president as his party's nominee in 2012, called for greater action as the Trump administration fell far short of its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans with a first of two required doses by the end of 2020. As of Friday, the first day of the new year, an estimated 2.8 million vaccine doses have actually been given, mostly to front-line healthcare workers as well as staff and residents of nursing facilities.
India on Friday was set to approve the Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for one of the world's largest vaccination programmes. The vaccination process would start in the next two weeks, a source at India's health ministry said, giving welcome respite to the world's second-worst affected country. India is said to have 50 million stockpiled doses - far more than the UK - manufactured by the Serum Institute in India under a licencing deal with Astrazeneca. However, under government plans only 300 million - roughly 25 per cent - of India's 1.3 billion people will likely be vaccinated by August. Some of the shots will be paid for by donors like the UK to the Gavi alliance, a global collaboration led by WHO for speeding up the development, manufacture and equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to low and middle income countries.
Between the specter of Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and a new leadership team facing a budget battle, the European Union looked set to remember 2020 as an “annus horribilis.” Instead, a last-minute trade deal with the United Kingdom coupled with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the final days of the year produced a sense of success for the 27-nation bloc and brought glimmers of hope to the EU's 450 million residents. After months of chaotic negotiations, the EU also will head into 2021 with both a long-term budget and a coronavirus recovery fund worth 1.83 trillion euros ($2.3 trillion) that could help the EU's member nations bounce back from Europe's most brutal economic crisis since World War II.
An Ethiopian migrant who became a symbol of integration in Italy, her adopted home, has been killed on her farm where she raised goats for her cheese business, police said on Wednesday.
The British government has decided to close all primary schools in London for the next two weeks to counter the rapid spread of a more infectious variant of the COVID-19 virus, the capital's mayor said on Friday. On Wednesday, the education minister, Gavin Williamson, outlined a plan to delay the reopening of secondary schools, but open most primary schools for children under 11 years old on time next week at the end of Christmas break. Only in the hardest hit parts of the country, which included some parts of the capital but not others, were primary schools slated to shut.
The German couple behind the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine have criticised the European Union for failing to order enough doses. “The process in Europe was not as quick and straightforward as it was in other countries,” Prof Ugur Sahin, the billionaire scientist and CEO of BioNTech, told Spiegel magazine. “There was an assumption that many other companies would come with vaccines. Obviously the thinking which prevailed was: we'll get enough, it won't be so bad, and we have it under control. I was amazed.” Pfizer-BioNTech’s is the only vaccine to win EU approval so far, but the bloc had only ordered 200m doses until last week, when it ordered a further 100m. That is still not enough to provide the EU’s population of 446m with a single shot, let alone the two required for the vaccine to be effective. By comparison, the UK has ordered 30m doses as well as 100m doses of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is also approved for use in Britain — enough to immunise the entire population. “It’s also because the EU is not directly authorized, but the member states have a say. In a situation where a quick decision is required, this can cost time,” Prof Sahin said in an extensive interview with Spiegel.
India has asked China to allow two Indian freighters stranded for months near two Chinese ports because of the pandemic to rapidly unload their cargoes or replace their 39 crew members, an official said Friday. "There is growing stress on the crew members on account of the long delay,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. The vessels are among ships from various countries waiting to unload their cargoes at Jintang and Caofeidian ports, Srivastava said.