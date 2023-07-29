Need a computer? Sneakers? Almost time to go back to school, and NJ tax holiday shopping
The sales tax holiday is approaching in New Jersey, offering a temporary exemption on the state’s 6.625% sale tax for a long list of back-to-school items.
This year, the tax break runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4 with no restrictions on how much residents and visitors can buy, according to the New Jersey Treasury. What's tax free? Computers, school supplies and sports and recreational equipment.
While the tax holiday period is intended for back-to-school shoppers, anyone can enjoy this tax courtesy, regardless of whether they are going to school.
In order to receive a tax exemption on computers, the sale price should be less than $3,000. If a computer costs more than $3,000 but a discount brings it below that number, the tax break will apply. Computer accessories, such as printers, should retail for less than $1,000 to receive the exemption, unless a discount brings it below that dollar figure.
In the case the seller incorrectly charged New Jersey sales tax, the purchaser may request a refund. If the request is unsuccessful, the customer can file a claim for refund through a form on the state's website.
Exchanging an eligible purchase for the same item in a different size or color does not incur sales tax, even if it's after the exemption period. However, if the item is returned after the exemption period and the customer receives credit for a different item, the newly purchased item is subject to sales tax, even if it qualified for the exemption during the sales tax holiday.
What can be purchased tax free?
Clay and glazes
Paints
Paintbrushes for artwork
Watercolors
Sketch and drawing pads
Computers and storage memories
Handheld electronic schedulers (except cell phones)
Personal digital assistants (except cell phones)
Printers and supplies
Reference books
Workbooks
Maps and globes
Textbooks
Binders
Cellophane tape
Composition books
Folders
Index cards
Pencils
Pens
Protractors
Book bags
Chalk
Crayons
Glue
Markers and highlighters
Lunch boxes
Legal pads
Notebooks
Pencil sharpeners
Calculators
Compasses
Erasers
Paper (lined, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction, and poster board)
Writing tablets
Rulers
Scissors
Ballet and tap shoes
Goggles
Guards
Skates (roller and ice)
Shoulder pads
Ski boots
Athletic shoes (cleated or spiked)
Life preservers and vests
Waders
Gloves, (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf)
Wetsuits and fins
Helmets (bike, sport)
