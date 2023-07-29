Need a computer? Sneakers? Almost time to go back to school, and NJ tax holiday shopping

During New Jersey's sales tax holiday, exchanging an eligible purchase for the same item in a different size or color does not incur sales tax, even if it's after the exemption period.

The sales tax holiday is approaching in New Jersey, offering a temporary exemption on the state’s 6.625% sale tax for a long list of back-to-school items.

This year, the tax break runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4 with no restrictions on how much residents and visitors can buy, according to the New Jersey Treasury. What's tax free? Computers, school supplies and sports and recreational equipment.

While the tax holiday period is intended for back-to-school shoppers, anyone can enjoy this tax courtesy, regardless of whether they are going to school.

In order to receive a tax exemption on computers, the sale price should be less than $3,000. If a computer costs more than $3,000 but a discount brings it below that number, the tax break will apply. Computer accessories, such as printers, should retail for less than $1,000 to receive the exemption, unless a discount brings it below that dollar figure.

In the case the seller incorrectly charged New Jersey sales tax, the purchaser may request a refund. If the request is unsuccessful, the customer can file a claim for refund through a form on the state's website.

Exchanging an eligible purchase for the same item in a different size or color does not incur sales tax, even if it's after the exemption period. However, if the item is returned after the exemption period and the customer receives credit for a different item, the newly purchased item is subject to sales tax, even if it qualified for the exemption during the sales tax holiday.

What can be purchased tax free?

Clay and glazes

Paints

Paintbrushes for artwork

Watercolors

Sketch and drawing pads

Computers and storage memories

Handheld electronic schedulers (except cell phones)

Personal digital assistants (except cell phones)

Printers and supplies

Reference books

Workbooks

Maps and globes

Textbooks

Binders

Cellophane tape

Composition books

Folders

Index cards

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Book bags

Chalk

Crayons

Glue

Markers and highlighters

Lunch boxes

Legal pads

Notebooks

Pencil sharpeners

Calculators

Compasses

Erasers

Paper (lined, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored, construction, and poster board)

Writing tablets

Rulers

Scissors

Ballet and tap shoes

Goggles

Guards

Skates (roller and ice)

Shoulder pads

Ski boots

Athletic shoes (cleated or spiked)

Life preservers and vests

Waders

Gloves, (baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf)

Wetsuits and fins

Helmets (bike, sport)

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Time for NJ back-to-school tax break. Here's a list of tax-free items