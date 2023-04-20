Computer software scammers swindle $63,000 from Evans woman

Columbia County deputies are investigating after an Evans woman claimed she was swindled out of $63,000.

Deputies responded to the woman's home Wednesday for theft by deception.

The woman told deputies she received a voicemail from "Norton" on April 12, stating there was a problem with her computer, according to the report. She called back and gave the scammers remote access to her computer.

After taking control of the computer, the scammers told her a mistake had been made and $41,500 had been incorrectly deposited into her checking account, according to the report. The woman tried to return the money, getting a cashier’s check on April 13 for $41,500, and sent it to Michael Hobbs in Trinity, Texas.

The woman told deputies she was then convinced to get $15,000 cash and go to the Circle K in Martinez to purchase Bitcoins at the kiosk, deputies noted in the report. The woman said she sent the Bitcoin information to the scammers.

Shooting in Columbia County: Man shot during road rage incident on Columbia Road

Crime this week: Woman douses man in lighter fluid in Martinez

On April 14, the woman told deputies she was convinced to go to Macy's and purchase eight gift cards for $4,000 and then an additional five gift cards for $2,500, according to the report. She said she got the information from the cards and sent it to the scammers.

Finally, the woman said she was told there was a problem with her other accounts and when she went to her bank, an employee discovered she was being scammed, according to the report. The woman began checking her accounts and found the first $41,500 came out of her savings account and was deposited into her checking account without her knowledge or permission.

The woman put a freeze on her accounts and said she is out $63,000, according to the report. No arrests were made at the time of the incident.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Evans woman scammed out of $63,000