These computers almost went to a landfill. Teens are reviving them for free. Here's how.

Consider this: Each year, Americans dispose of literally tons of electronic waste, from old iPhones to dusty computers. This junk is shipped out of the United States to developing nations that can't handle it, spawning environmental hazards.

Locally, though, one organization is breaking that cycle and turning trash into treasure. The Cape Verdean American Community Development group, otherwise known as CACD, is headquartered in Pawtucket, where its mission is to enrich the state's Cape Verdean population. But it widened its impact when it received a donation of some old computers.

These aren't aging MacBooks. They're orphaned devices that ran on virtually defunct Microsoft programs, rendering them unusable for the average person who lacks the tech skills to transform them.

The computers, donated from the Community College of Rhode Island and Cox, could have become part of the nation's e-waste toll, but instead, CACD used them for something better: free computer classes for high schoolers from low-income families.

Marley Morais, in foreground, explores computer components while his twin brother, Marlon, gets some assistance from instructor Rafael Barbosa during a teen computer class at the Cape Verdean American Community Development center in Pawtucket.

'A whole giant alternative' to software from big tech

"By now, we're always worried about climate and landfill waste," said Rafael Barbosa, an instructor at CACD's 10-week crash course. "So we said, 'Let's try to figure out if we can revive them in a cost-effective way.'"

That's where a nonprofit called K Desktop Environment, or KDE, comes in.

KDE launched in 1998 with the idea of providing free software that would spare consumers from having to dump old laptops with outdated operating systems.

"It ranges from entire operating systems people can install on old computers, which is what CACD is using, all the way to professional painting programs. ... It's a whole giant alternative to everything offered by likes of Microsoft, Apple and Google," said Nate Graham of KDE's board of directors.

A screenshot shows how KDE's software looks when installed on a computer.

The result? Less e-waste and more control over the functioning of personal devices. That means not having to buy new when your software becomes unusable over time.

"Everyone’s had these experiences of being jerked along, having to upgrade to software they didn’t want to. … These are just problems that don’t exist in the free software world," Graham said.

Now, CACD's students are learning how to revive obsolete computers with KDE's software instead of relying on Windows or macOS. They're also learning how to physically examine the computer's components, troubleshoot and perform basic tasks such as creating spreadsheets and saving files.

"As they progress and find interest in technology … they have the ability to really connect with the computer and the ability of maybe making new programs," Barbosa said.

A teen taking a class run by Cape Verdean American Community Development removes computer components while learning to repair outdated models that would otherwise be discarded.

CACD needs more financial support to continue class

While CACD's class teaches disadvantaged teens essential computer skills, it struggles to find enough funding to secure its future.

Alma Gottlieb, a visiting anthropology scholar at Brown University – and Graham's mother – said the class is funded by a $10,000 Cox Foundation grant. In the spring, the class will become part of an after-school program that United Way will support for three years.

"But, once the current Cox funding runs out, we’ll definitely need more support to teach the class," Gottlieb said in an email, noting that the "grant-writing team is more-or-less constantly working on the next proposal (or three)."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI teens are fixing junked computers and learning valuable tech skills